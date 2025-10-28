K1 Speed Opens Southern California's First Indoor Multi-Level Go-Kart Track in Culver City

CULVER CITY, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- K1 Speed, the world's largest indoor go-kart racing operator, is excited to announce the opening of Southern California's first indoor multi-level karting track in Culver City !

A New Level of High-Speed, Electric Go-Kart Racing

The Los Angeles destination combines electric karting with an upscale arcade, Paddock Lounge and private event spaces. Post this The pit lane and elevation change of the indoor go-karting track at K1 Speed Culver City. The elevated, second level of K1 Speed Culver City's indoor go-karting track.

K1 Speed Culver City reimagines the thrill of indoor go-karting. The main attraction is the state-of-the-art, multi-level track, a first for the region. Drivers will navigate challenging hairpin turns, rapid acceleration zones and a signature elevation change that provides a birds-eye view of the facility.

Racers will pilot high-performance, all-electric Italian karts capable of reaching speeds up to 45 mph. These zero-emission karts provide instant torque and a thrilling challenge for both novice and experienced drivers.

Off-Track Entertainment

K1 Speed Culver City not only features a multi-level karting track, but also offers two event rooms for parties and meetings, a thrilling arcade with the latest video games, air hockey and more.

Additionally, the center includes a gastropub-inspired Paddock Lounge that will soon offer delicious food and refreshing beverages. Guests 21 or older will soon be able to enjoy a selection of beer and wine after they finish racing for the day.

The Ideal Venue for Corporate Events, Team Building and Private Parties

K1 Speed Culver City is poised to become one of Los Angeles's most sought-after venues for private functions. The center offers:

Two Private Event Rooms: Ideal for professional corporate meetings, team-building activities and memorable birthday parties for all ages.

Ideal for professional corporate meetings, team-building activities and memorable birthday parties for all ages. Full Facility Rentals: The entire venue can be rented exclusively for large private parties, filming media content and major corporate functions.

The entire venue can be rented exclusively for large private parties, filming media content and major corporate functions. Customizable Packages: Groups can book private racing packages, on-site catering and other amenities to create a unique and exciting event.

"It feels right to introduce Southern California's first multi-level indoor go-kart track in a city so deeply connected to the entertainment industry," says Co-Founder and CMO, Susan Danglard. "This new center truly provides our guests with a blockbuster racing experience like no other."

Location and Hours

K1 Speed Culver City is now open seven days a week. The center is located at 3960 Landmark Street, Culver City, CA 90232, conveniently situated near popular destinations like Platform and Ivy Station.

For more information on hours, pricing and event booking, please visit https://www.k1speed.com/culver-city-location.html .

About K1 Speed

K1 Speed is the world's premier indoor go-kart racing brand. The family-owned business was founded by David and Susan Danglard in 2003 to bring European-style kart racing to North America. The platform's 107 kart racing centers span 32 states and 10 countries. K1 Speed's unique entertainment features electric karts, which provide superior safety, performance and environmental benefits compared to traditional gas-powered models. The brand appeals to a diverse consumer base, targeting walk-in arrive-and-drive customers, private parties and corporate events. In addition to electric karting, K1 Speed centers offer food and beverage options through onsite Paddock Lounges, an extensive selection of arcade games, racing simulators, K1 RaceGear products, karting leagues and championship events. The K1 Speed E-World Championship brings together competitors from all K1 Speed centers and features the largest single-event prize pool in all of competitive karting.

