K1 Speed Expands Footprint in Florida, Opens Indoor Kart Racing Center in Tampa Bay

Sept. 14, 2023

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- K1 Speed, the world's largest indoor go kart racing operator, is excited to announce the opening of its sixth location in Florida - introducing K1 Speed Tampa Bay!

K1 Speed Tampa Bay is the company's sixth location in Florida.
This newest location opens as a result of K1 Speed's acquisition of the existing Tampa Bay Grand Prix center that has operated in the city since 2013. This center joins the other two Floridian K1 Speed centers to open this year (Daytona Beach and the upcoming West Palm Beach location), doubling its footprint in the Sunshine State, and with more in the works. Prior to 2023, K1 Speed operated three centers in Florida: Orlando, Fort Lauderdale (Hollywood), and Miami (Medley). Tampa Bay also marks the company's first location on Florida's west coast. 

"Florida has been the perfect place for K1 Speed over the years, which isn't surprising coming from the state that's home to Daytona International Speedway and Sebring International Raceway," says Marketing Director/Owner Susan Danglard. "Floridians love racing, so they naturally also love K1 Speed for both its casual experience and its competitive race leagues that qualify them for our prestigious World Championship event. We're simply meeting that demand by expanding our presence in the state."

The new Tampa Bay center showcases everything the company is known for: fast all-electric go karts, two professionally designed indoor race track, an arcade stocked with games, and a Paddock Lounge eatery located onsite that will sell a variety of food and refreshing beverages.

The center's two large private event rooms means that K1 Speed Tampa Bay is well-positioned for the influx of corporate events from Tampa's many local businesses. These rooms are also perfect for celebrating birthdays and other special occasions.

K1 Speed Tampa Bay is now open seven days a week at 3404 Cragmont Drive in Tampa. No reservations are required to race - simply arrive and drive! For more information, please visit: www.k1speed.com/tampa-bay-location.html

ABOUT K1 SPEED

Founded in 2003, K1 Speed is the world's largest indoor electric kart racing operator, with 72 locations in seven different countries and half of the United States. K1 Speed is a unique upscale entertainment concept for casual consumers, racing enthusiasts, and corporate or group events. K1 Speed offers both an International Franchise and United States Franchise and is currently accepting applications.

