K1 Speed Expands Into Missouri With Stylish Built-To-Suit Lee's Summit Location

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- K1 Speed, the world's largest indoor kart racing operator, is pleased to announce the opening of K1 Speed Lee's Summit near Kansas City, Missouri!

This exciting new franchise location brings two exciting firsts for K1 Speed: it's their first location in Missouri and it's the first built-to-suit building with K1 Speed's all-new exterior design. As a result, this location reflects the brand as much on the outside as it does on the inside, with its modern design and accents of red and black.

The all-new exterior design for K1 Speed built-to-suit locations debuted at K1 Speed Lee's Summit.

Everything that's made K1 Speed the world's authority on indoor kart racing is here in Lee's Summit. This includes the fastest all-electric go karts for adults, teens and juniors, a thrilling arcade, a Paddock Lounge eatery (that will soon add beer, wine, and cocktails to its menu), and event spaces for birthday parties, corporate events, and other functions.

For franchisee Devin Hill, K1 Speed Lee's Summit is a dream-turned-reality.

"Having visited K1 Speed for the first time in 2017, I knew right away that I wanted to be involved with something that fun," says Hill. "Being a Kansas City native, I wish I could've grown up with a K1 Speed in my hometown. Those thoughts eventually turned into a dream about owning and operating a business like this at some point in my life. Now, only six years later, my family and I have officially opened our own K1 Speed franchise here in the Kansas City area. We've spent the last two years working on this project, so it's the best feeling in the world to see the public coming in the doors and getting the chance to experience what we all fell in love with back in 2017."

K1 Speed in Lee's Summit is situated just 20 miles from downtown Kansas City, directly off Interstate 470 and is open seven days a week. For more information, visit www.k1speed.com/lees-summit-location.html .

ABOUT K1 SPEED

Founded in 2003, K1 Speed is the world's largest indoor electric kart racing operator, and is soon to have 73 locations in seven different countries and 25 states. K1 Speed offers a unique upscale entertainment concept for casual consumers, racing enthusiasts, and corporate or group events. K1 Speed offers both an International Franchise and United States Franchise and is currently accepting applications.

