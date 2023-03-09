K1 Speed Opens Indoor Go-Kart Racing Center in Clovis, Fresno County

IRVINE, Calif., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- K1 Speed, the world's largest indoor go-kart racing operator, is excited to announce today the opening of K1 Speed Clovis in Fresno County! This is the company's 16th location in California, and brings the best indoor go-kart racing experience to the San Joaquin Valley.

K1 Speed Clovis features Italian all-electric go karts, a professionally designed indoor go kart track, arcade, Paddock Lounge café, and private spaces for events and parties.

At K1 Speed Clovis, guests will drive all-electric karts imported directly from Italy. Teenagers and adults who are 4'10" or taller can drive the "Superleggero" go-kart which can approach speeds of up to 45 mph, making them the fastest in the attractions industry. Additionally, junior karts will be available to children 48" or taller that can travel up to 20mph and are a perfect introduction to racing for the next generation.

The entertainment doesn't end when the checkered flag falls, either. Off-track, guests can enjoy a full arcade featuring many video games, prize machines, and several pool tables.

When guests get hungry or thirsty from a day's worth of fun, the onsite Paddock Lounge will satisfy their appetites and quench their thirst. There's something for everyone at the Paddock Lounge with a menu that includes popular favorites: from pizza and wings to burgers and nachos. Plus, there's a wide variety of non-alcoholic beverages, and in the near future, a selection of beer and wine offerings for adults who have finished racing for the day.

While K1 Speed is known for their racing experience, they're equally known for being one of the best venues for parties and events. So K1 Speed Clovis has two private event rooms for post-race celebrations, meetings, and meals.

K1 Speed Clovis is open seven days a week in the Sierra Vista Mall on Shaw Ave. near the 168 freeway, near Fresno Yosemite International Airport, CSU Fresno, and 10 miles from downtown Fresno.

For more information about K1 Speed Clovis: www.k1speed.com/clovis-location.html

ABOUT K1 SPEED

Founded in 2003, K1 Speed is the world's largest indoor electric kart racing operator, and is soon to have 73 locations in seven different countries and 23 states. K1 Speed is a unique upscale entertainment concept for casual consumers, racing enthusiasts, and corporate or group events. K1 Speed offers both an International Franchise and United States Franchise and is currently accepting applications. More information about K1 Speed can be found at https://www.k1speed.com

