K1 Speed to Expand Texas Presence with Location in The Woodlands in 2024

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- K1 Speed, the world's largest indoor go kart racing operator, is delighted to announce today the forthcoming opening of its sixth center in Texas, K1 Speed The Woodlands!

K1 Speed The Woodlands will offer everything that the company is known for, including: the best indoor go-kart racing experience, a professionally designed track, an exciting arcade, private event space, and a Paddock Lounge café.

K1 Speed is well-known for their indoor go-kart racing experience. Their Italian all-electric go-karts can reach speeds of up to 45 miles per hour, the fastest in the industry.

When K1 Speed The Woodlands opens in spring of 2024, anyone 48" or taller will be able to experience an indoor go-kart racing experience like nothing else. This location will feature two types of Italian-made electric go-karts: Adult Karts, capable of reaching speeds up to 45 miles per hour, and Junior Karts which can reach speeds of up to 20 miles per hour. These karts will run on a professionally designed circuit that will challenge both novices and experienced racers alike.

In addition to the racing experience, guests will be able to enjoy a thrilling arcade featuring a variety of games.

To complete the experience, K1 Speed The Woodlands will have a Paddock Lounge café located inside. This café will serve an array of food and drink choices, including beer and wine for adults 21+ who are not racing or have finished their races for the day.

Finally, K1 Speed The Woodlands will have a private event space that can accommodate birthday parties, corporate events, and other occasions.

"We can't wait to have a second location in the greater Houston area," says Co-Founder and Director of Marketing, Susan Danglard. "Following years of success with our first Houston location, we know the demand for another K1 Speed in the area was there. We look forward to having a greater presence not only in this metropolitan area, but in the wonderful state of Texas in 2024."

For more information about K1 Speed The Woodlands and to sign up for future updates, please visit www.k1speed.com/the-woodlands-location.html.

ABOUT K1 SPEED

Founded in 2003, K1 Speed is the world's largest indoor electric kart racing operator, with 86 locations in seven different countries and 29 states. K1 Speed is a unique upscale entertainment concept for casual consumers, racing enthusiasts, and corporate or group events. K1 Speed offers an International Franchise and is currently accepting applications.

