K1 Speed Opens Nashville Go Karting Center With IndyCar Champion Will Power

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- K1 Speed, the world's largest indoor go kart racing operator, is thrilled to announce today the opening of K1 Speed Nashville by Will Power!

This unique center is the very first K1 Speed in Tennessee. Situated in the city's East Bank waterfront area, the center is right near the IndyCar street circuit, less than a mile from Nissan Stadium, and minutes from landmarks such as Ryman Auditorium, Nashville Parthenon and Tennessee State Capitol.

K1 Speed Nashville by Will Power features the latest all-electric go karts imported from Italy and a professionally designed indoor go kart track with state-of-the-art barriers.

K1 Speed Nashville by Will Power will feature everything that millions of guests have enjoyed since the company's founding in 2003. This includes the fastest all-electric go karts, the safest track barriers, a professionally designed indoor circuit, exciting games in the arcade, plus refreshing beverages and food in the Paddock Lounge.

Will Power, partner of K1 Speed Nashville, is one of the greatest IndyCar drivers to have ever raced. In the past 18 years, he has amassed two world championships (2014 & 2022), 68 pole positions (surpassing Mario Andretti for most of all-time), 41 wins (including the 2018 Indy 500), and 94 podiums. To celebrate this partnership, items from his personal collection will be showcased at the center, including the 2006 Champ Car from his Rookie-of-the-Year season.

"Karting is one of the best forms of motorsports I have competed in," says Will Power. "It's where every IndyCar and F1 driver started their careers. I still race karts to this day, so I'm extremely excited to bring K1 Speed to Nashville."

"I am incredibly excited to open this amazing center," says Founder/CEO David Danglard. "Not only am I proud to join the great Music City with its amazing culture and heritage, but to have a legendary driver like Will Power as a partner, it's simply a dream come true."

Information about K1 Speed Nashville by Will Power can be found at www.k1speed.com/nashville-location.html .

ABOUT K1 SPEED

Founded in 2003, K1 Speed is the world's largest indoor electric kart racing operator, and is soon to have 73 locations in seven different countries and 23 states. K1 Speed is a unique upscale entertainment concept for casual consumers, racing enthusiasts, and corporate or group events. K1 Speed offers both an International Franchise and United States Franchise and is currently accepting applications. Learn more at: www.k1speed.com

SOURCE K1 Speed INC