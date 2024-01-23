K1 Speed Acquires Speed Circuit in Chula Vista, Expands San Diego County Presence

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- K1 Speed, the world's largest indoor go kart racing operator, is excited to announce today its acquisition of Speed Circuit Family Fun Center in Chula Vista, CA and the subsequent opening of K1 Speed Chula Vista!

K1 Speed Chula Vista joins the company's locations in Carlsbad and San Diego to become its third location in San Diego County. With this acquisition, K1 Speed now operates 17 locations in California with nine locations in Southern California alone, as part of its total of 86 centers currently open or in development around the world.

An aerial shot of the exterior of K1 Speed Chula Vista. The lobby at K1 Speed Chula Vista featuring the podium and a suspended open-wheel race car. Rows of modern electric go-karts sit in the pits next to the professionally designed indoor karting track.

Since acquiring Speed Circuit, K1 Speed has renovated the center, including the replacement of gas-powered karts with new, all-electric ones for kids, teens, and adults.

In fact, when K1 Speed started 20 years ago in Carlsbad, CA, they pioneered the electric karting experience in the United States. Now, gas-powered indoor karting centers have become obsolete and electric karting has proven to be superior with benefits such as zero emissions and faster acceleration.

In addition to the new karts, K1 Speed Chula Vista also has a professionally designed track with the safest barriers, two private event spaces, and soon, a thrilling arcade with a variety of video games, prize machines, pool tables, and air hockey.

And with the center's onsite Paddock Lounge café and two private event rooms, K1 Speed Chula Vista is well-suited for corporate events, birthday parties, and other special occasions.

"We are thrilled to open another location in San Diego County," says Susan Danglard, Co-Founder and Director of Marketing. "We've called this area home for over 20 years, so it's an honor to reinvest in the community and make K1 Speed even more accessible to the residents in the area."

K1 Speed Chula Vista is now open seven days a week. For more information, please visit www.k1speed.com/chula-vista-location.html

ABOUT K1 SPEED

Founded in 2003, K1 Speed is the world's largest indoor electric kart racing operator, with 86 locations either open or under development in seven different countries and half of the United States. K1 Speed is a unique upscale entertainment concept for casual consumers, racing enthusiasts, and corporate or group events. K1 Speed offers an International Franchise and is currently accepting applications.

