K‑12 youth from across the country to pitch bold ideas in Flint at the Mott Million Dollar Challenge finals

FLINT, Mich., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kids and teens from 22 states are moving on to the final phase of the Mott Million Dollar Challenge after judges selected the top 60 business ideas and social solutions to advance. Each semifinalist submission — created by one to three students — will receive $5,000 and a chance to take home up to $25,000 in additional awards at the live pitch competition taking place June 15-16 in Flint.

See the full list of semifinalist submissions here.

Mott Million Dollar Challenge

More than 5,300 young people from all 50 states and Washington, D.C., submitted over 3,700 ideas to the Challenge. Of those, 1,500 submissions were selected to win $250 in the first round. From there, 60 top-scoring ideas were chosen in a second round of judging, and the individuals and teams behind those ideas will compete as semifinalists in Flint.

Funded by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation as part of its centennial celebration, the Mott Million Dollar Challenge is administered by the Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) in collaboration with VentureLab, Young Entrepreneur Institute (YEI), the Afterschool Alliance, Collaborative Communications and the 50 State Afterschool Network.

The 60 ideas advancing to the final phase of the Challenge reflect the creativity, determination and problem-solving mindset of a generation of leaders and builders.

"Every day at YEI, we see what's possible when young people are given the opportunity to think, explore and create solutions to problems they see in the world," said Ilene Frankel, YEI's executive director. "These semifinalist ideas are a powerful snapshot of the innovation and ingenuity students show when given that opportunity."

The 60 semifinalist submissions come from 84 young people in 22 states. Semifinalists were selected across business and social solution categories, as well as three grade levels (K-4, 5-8 and 9-12), with 10 ideas earning a spot in each category and grade level.

Projects advancing to the final round range from tools that support mental health and medical care to innovations that reduce waste, promote creativity, and strengthen schools and communities. The proposals highlight how young people are already stepping up with ideas that address real challenges and could create meaningful change.

"It was a great experience participating as a judge, and I truly appreciated the opportunity to contribute to the Mott Million Dollar Challenge," said Padmanabham Venkiteela, a senior member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers and one of more than 200 volunteer judges who reviewed pitch videos in the first phase of the competition. "I was impressed by the creativity, effort and entrepreneurial thinking demonstrated by the students."

Ahead of the final competition in Flint, the creators behind the 60 semifinalist submissions will prepare by connecting with mentors to help them expand their original ideas into more fully developed plans.

During the final event, the young entrepreneurs behind all 60 will pitch their ideas to a panel of judges. Eighteen ideas will advance to the final round of competition, and the top six — representing the two categories across three grade levels — each will earn a grand prize of $25,000.

"We're really excited to bring this group to Flint," said Arielle Milton, a program officer on the Mott Foundation's Youth Engagement team. "This competition reflects the kind of learning experiences we believe are critical for young people: thinking creatively, responding to real challenges and knowing their voice matters."

The Mott Million Dollar Challenge is more than a competition. It's about encouraging kids of all ages to dream big and recognize the power of their own ideas. The Challenge also shines a light on entrepreneurship education as a meaningful way to help students build skills they need to navigate and shape the future.

Follow along at mottmillion.org as these young innovators prepare to take the national stage.

Funded by the Mott Foundation as part of its centennial celebration, the Mott Million Dollar Challenge reflects the Foundation's long-standing commitment to empowering young people with hands-on learning experiences and problem-solving skills. Through this work, Mott is investing in the next generation of innovators while expanding access to high-quality entrepreneurship education through afterschool and community-based partnerships nationwide.

The Challenge is administered by NFTE in collaboration with VentureLab, YEI, the Afterschool Alliance, Collaborative Communications and the 50 State Afterschool Network. Together, they are making this work possible and helping young people turn ideas into impact every day.

Media Contact: Andrea Fitzpatrick

[email protected]

SOURCE Charles Stewart Mott Foundation