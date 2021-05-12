K16 Solutions & Open LMS Partner to Provide Institutions with Accurate, Quick, and Affordable LMS Migration Services

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- K16 Solutions, the industry leader in EdTech for Learning Management System (LMS) course migration, course design, and course archiving, announced a significant partnership agreement with Open LMS , a subsidiary of Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG) and a leading provider of open-source LMS solutions.

K16 Solutions gives institutions the ability to streamline the once arduous and expensive LMS migration process. Using Scaffold, K16's content migration and development platform, institutions can migrate course content from one LMS platform to another more quickly and accurately, archive student data more affordably, and build best-in-class courses more seamlessly.

Through this partnership, Open LMS is able to make the LMS migration and onboarding process for new clients more seamless, eliminating some of the complexities that universities face when moving between LMS providers. Rather than starting from scratch or being faced with expensive course migration options, Open LMS and K16 Solutions provide an affordable and streamlined solution for migrating new clients to Open LMS's product portfolio, including Open LMS EDU , Open LMS WORK , and Totara Learn .

"Our goal is to provide the best possible learning experience for students using the best learning technology on the market," said Phill Miller, Managing Director at Open LMS. "We see a real trend of clients moving to open-source platforms like Open LMS. Our partnership with K16 Solutions allows institutions to more easily migrate their course content to Open LMS, where students, faculty, and staff can take advantage of a world-class LMS solution and industry-leading support. We are delighted to be working with K16 Solutions and leveraging their powerful migration and archiving technology to support new and existing Open LMS clients."

Said Dr. Thomas Waite, president, and CEO at K16 Solutions, "I am thrilled to have signed this partnership with Open LMS, and we look forward to playing an integral part in helping them help institutions. I believe this agreement is proof that our revolutionary Scaffold technology is beginning to disrupt the higher education landscape. What our technology really offers is the ability for institutions to freely move about the LMS market without the fear or burden they have normally faced—which is migrating from one platform to another without straining financial and human capital."

K16 Solutions can migrate 6,000 courses per week per institution; its customers include a long list of institutions such as Northeastern University, Wake Forest University, Rutgers University, Mohawk College, Ottawa University, University of South Alabama, and Loyola University New Orleans, to name a few.

To learn more about this partnership, please visit the K16 Solutions website or contact Open LMS to speak with an expert.

About K16 Solutions

Founded by experienced higher education leaders, faculty, and academic entrepreneurs, K16 Solutions solves the biggest LMS challenges facing institutions today. Scaffold technology, powered by K16 Solutions, allows schools to quickly and seamlessly migrate LMS platforms, build better courses, and archive outdated online courses. To learn more, visit www.k16solutions.com .

About Open LMS

Open LMS leverages open-source software to deliver an effective and engaging online learning experience. As the largest commercial provider of hosting and support services for the open-source Moodle™ learning platform, we help organizations and institutions deliver the best learning experiences without complexities. Previously a Blackboard product, Open LMS was acquired by Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG) in March 2020.

Learn more about Open LMS at www.openlms.net .

