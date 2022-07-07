SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- K16 Solutions , the industry leader in EdTech for content and data migration, announced today it has taken a monumental step toward breaking into new EdTech territory thanks to a strategic relationship with Tyton Partners.

K16 Solutions Announces New Relationship with Tyton Partners as Investor and Advisor

Tyton Partners —an investment banking and strategic consulting firm that specializes in, and has significantly shaped, the education technology industry—participated in K16 Solutions' latest funding round and signed K16 as a client. They did so after an exhaustive and thorough analysis of K16's innovative technology that powers its LMS migration and archiving business.

After seeing how easily K16's proprietary technology can manage and integrate data through various EdTech enterprise systems, the team at Tyton Partners was excited to invest and formally engage in both a capital and general strategy capacity.

Chris Curran, Founder and Managing Partner at Tyton Partners, said, "We are extremely excited to partner with K16 and believe they are uniquely positioned in the education space to change how the market engages in data migration, analytics, integration, and optimizing courseware and content utilization. K16 has proven rather quickly that there is a vast commercial application for their technology. We're excited to partner not only in a capital markets and strategic advisory capacity but also as an investor in the company."

"After spending a great deal of time getting to know K16's management team, long-term strategy, and technology, we're very excited about the opportunity to partner," said Greg Finkelstein, Managing Director at Tyton Partners. "There is a clear need for cleaner, faster, and more cost-effective data migrations between platforms as well as integration options that offer a more 'real-time' look at all the data in an institution's tech ecosystem. The applications for this technology are endless, and I'm excited to personally work closely with the K16 team to drive this forward."

"We are very proud to have Tyton Partners as both an advisor and investor," said Dr. Thomas Waite, Co-Founder & CEO of K16 Solutions. "I have known the leadership team at Tyton for quite some time and believe they are the right organization to help position K16 for our next phase of growth. Tyton's reputation in the education space speaks for itself, and we are excited for what the future holds."

About K16 Solutions:

Founded by experienced higher education leaders, faculty, and academic entrepreneurs, K16 Solutions solves the biggest EdTech challenges facing institutions today. Using its proprietary technology, institutions can, for the first time, quickly and seamlessly migrate LMS platforms, archive outdated online courses and student data, replace course content, and soon better integrate disparate EdTech systems. To learn more, visit www.k16solutions.com .

About Tyton Partners:

Tyton Partners is the leading provider of investment banking and strategy consulting services to the global knowledge and information services sector. With offices in New York City, Boston, and Stamford, CT, the firm has an experienced team of bankers and consultants who deliver a unique spectrum of services from mergers and acquisitions and capital markets access to strategy development that helps companies, organizations, and investors navigate the complexities of the education, media, and information markets. Tyton Partners leverages a deep foundation of transactional and advisory experience and an unparalleled level of global relationships to make its clients' aspirations a reality and to catalyze innovation in the sector.

