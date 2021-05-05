K16 Solutions Named SIIA Education Technology 2021 CODiE Award Finalist for Best Emerging Education Technology Solution for Administrators Category

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- K16 Solutions, the industry leader in EdTech for LMS course migration, course design, and course archiving, announced today that Scaffold was named a 2021 SIIA CODiE Award finalist in the Best Emerging Education Technology Solution for Administrators category. CODiE Award finalists represent applications, products, and services from developers of educational software, digital content, online learning services, and related technologies across the PreK-20 sector.

Scaffold is EdTech's revolutionary content migration and development platform that is changing the landscape of online learning. It migrates course content from one LMS platform to another quickly and accurately, archives student data affordably, and builds best-in-class courses seamlessly.

Dr. Thomas Waite, president and CEO of K16 Solutions, said about the nomination, "I am honored that Scaffold has been named a finalist for such a prestigious award. We built this product with the administrator, faculty, and student in mind, and this nomination is validation that our technology can and does have an impact within the higher-ed community. We see that not only through this nomination, but also through the feedback from the institutions across the globe we're helping with course migration, course design, and student data archiving."

Acknowledged as the premier awards program for the software and information industries for over 35 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media, financial information, and digital content industries. Scaffold was honored as one of 152 finalists across the 42 education technology categories.

"The CODiE Awards recognize the most exciting and transformative products in Ed Tech," said Jeff Joseph, SIIA President. "This year, these leaders helped our nation respond to the historic pandemic, enabling learners, educators, administrators, and parents to remain connected to each other and to critical educational resources via an array of innovative services and platforms. Congratulations to this year's finalists for demonstrating the vitality, resilience, and importance of this important industry."

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Educators and administrators serve as judges and conduct the first-round review of all education nominees. Their scores determine the SIIA CODiE Award finalists which accounts for 80% of the overall score. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Business Technology category winners will be announced during an online winner announcement celebration on June 22, 2021.

Founded by experienced higher education leaders, faculty, and academic entrepreneurs, K16 Solutions solves the biggest LMS challenges facing institutions today. Scaffold technology, powered by K16 Solutions, allows schools to quickly and seamlessly migrate LMS platforms, build better courses, and archive student data and course content. To learn more, visit www.k16solutions.com .

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit www.siia.net/CODiE .

