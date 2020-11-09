K16 Solutions Partners with Loyola University New Orleans Once Again for Its LMS Needs - Archiving Student Data

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- K16 Solutions, the industry leader in EdTech for LMS migration, course design, and now the first of its kind in course archiving, announced it is partnering with Loyola University New Orleans to archive its course content and student data with Scaffold Archiving. In August 2020, Loyola University New Orleans migrated its LMS platform from Blackboard to Canvas using K16 Solutions' state-of-the-art technology, Scaffold Migration.

The university will now use Scaffold once again—this time, to archive its old course content and student data. This move will save the institution tens of thousands of dollars over the next several years, given it will no longer need to archive student data on its legacy LMS, Blackboard. With few archiving options on the market, archiving student data on legacy LMS platforms is both a common and costly option for most institutions. Scaffold's technologically advanced design archives student data much more efficiently and affordably, thereby passing the savings on to institutions. In addition, Scaffold's deep integrations with the LMS allow for real-time access to the archived data when needed.

Said Carol Ann MacGregor, Ph.D., Vice Provost at Loyola University New Orleans, "We had a tremendous experience working with the K16 Solutions team in helping us migrate from Blackboard to Canvas, so when we heard about the savings and benefits of archiving student data on their platform Scaffold, we jumped at the chance. We can now use those cost savings for other critical areas within our operations or academic departments."

K16 Solutions' Scaffold technology now allows for institutions to both seamlessly migrate course content to a new LMS and archive the institution's old student data at the same time. The company expects to be an archiving solution for most, if not all, institutions that use its Scaffold Migration service to migrate their LMS platforms. This year, K16 Solutions has successfully migrated over 100,000 courses with over a dozen institutions and is on pace to migrate thousands more by the end of the year.

K16 Solutions President and CEO Dr. Thomas Waite commented, "We are ready to help institutions of all shapes and sizes solve their biggest LMS challenges—migrating course content, archiving student data, or building better courses. Given our unprecedented technology, we are excited and eager to help schools like Loyola University New Orleans and countless others in their LMS endeavors."

About K16 Solutions:

Founded by experienced higher education leaders, faculty, and academic entrepreneurs, K16 Solutions solves the biggest LMS challenges facing institutions today. Scaffold technology, powered by K16 Solutions, allows schools to easily and seamlessly migrate LMS platforms, build better courses, and archive outdated online courses. To learn more, visit www.k16solutions.com .

