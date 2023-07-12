K16 Solutions Partners with the University of California, Riverside, to Revolutionize Data Management and Decision-Making.

CHANDLER, Ariz., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- K16 Solutions, Inc ., the industry leader in EdTech for content and data migration, archiving, and integration, announced today its strategic collaboration with the University of California, Riverside (UCR) to develop an advanced data extraction and integration solution.

Scaffold DataX by K16 Solutions is a new, cutting-edge solution designed to extract data from an institution's major enterprise systems, place it in a neutral data model, and store it in a data warehouse. The result is the ability of institutions to gain an integrated, holistic, 360-degree view of their data, empowering them to make better-informed decisions.

Unlike other solutions, DataX will have the unique ability to extract data through the front end of each system–drastically reducing customer implementation timelines, improving the accuracy of data, and allowing for information to flow in near-real time.

K16 Solutions has successfully extracted data from UCR's Learning Management System (LMS), Canvas by Instructure, and its Student Information System (SIS), Ellucian Banner. The company plans to integrate with other LMS and SIS platforms and branch into enterprise systems such as Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems.

"With Scaffold DataX, we aim to eliminate the burdensome process institutions face in extracting data from disparate systems, manually compiling them together, and reconciling conflicting data points to get a more complete view of their data," said Steve Mildner, Chief Operating Officer at K16 Solutions. "We're excited to work with an innovative partner like UCR where the IT staff is just as eager to challenge the status quo on data integration as we are."

"As an R1 university, UCR strives to partner with vendors who share our innovative spirit. Adding the K16 Solutions team and their technology to our project team allowed us to successfully archive our legacy student data and migrate our campus to Canvas," said Matthew Gunkel, Chief Information Officer at UCR. "So when K16 told us they were building a solution to better integrate data from Banner and Canvas, we were extremely interested. We look forward to seeing what we are able to accomplish through this collaboration."

As K16 continues to develop its neutral data model and further refine the Canvas and Banner integrations, they plan to partner with other institutions on those same platforms to provide them with a more modern, innovative, and efficient solution for accessing and analyzing LMS and SIS data.

