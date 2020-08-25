K16 Solutions Reaches Unprecedented Milestone in LMS Course Transfer: 100,000 Courses Migrated

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- K16 Solutions, the industry leader in ed-tech for LMS migration and instructional design, announced another milestone today in the number of total online courses it has successfully migrated between LMS systems. To date, the company has worked with various institutions to migrate over 100,000 courses using K16's Scaffold Migration service. The 100,000 figure includes completed course migrations through multiple LMS platforms—including Blackboard, Canvas, Moodle, Sakai, D2L, and more.

K16 Solutions

"The beauty of Scaffold Migration is that we have the technical capability to migrate and transform courses from one LMS to another, regardless of the platform, in seconds. Whether an institution is looking to migrate courses from Blackboard Classic to Blackboard Ultra, D2L to Canvas, or any combination you can think of—our technology can make it happen painlessly. The days of expensive, time-consuming, cut-and-paste course migration are over. We're happy to play a part in giving that time and money back to faculty and staff," says Dr. Waite, President & CEO of K16 Solutions.

Mohawk College recently transferred 20,000 courses from D2L to Canvas in only ten days. "K16 saved a huge amount of work for faculty, eliminating the need for them to reconfigure and reformat their courses, content, quizzes, and other course materials," says Cebert Adamson, Mohawk College Dean of Continuing Education & Academic Quality. "The consistency of the data and files that were migrated helped the CTL team to inform, train, and orientate faculty and staff on the new platform."

K16 Solutions has been averaging a migration rate of about 7,000 courses per week, and the number is increasing weekly. The courses their team has successfully migrated thus far represent a diverse range of institutions: small, large, public, private, international, and domestic. To name a few, K16 Solutions has completed LMS course migrations with Northeastern University, Wake Forest University, Rutgers University, Mohawk College, Ottawa College, and the University of Southern Alabama. K16 Solutions has over 100,000 more courses contracted for migration through the remainder of the year and into 2021.

About K16 Solutions:

Founded by experienced higher education leaders, faculty, and academic entrepreneurs, K16 Solutions creates a more efficient, simplified approach to academic technology. Located in Scottsdale, Arizona, K16 is a member of ASU ScaleU, Arizona State University's Functional Higher EdTech Accelerator program. To learn more visit www.k16solutions.com

Contact:

Jason Simmons

Vice President of Marketing

602.690.8423

[email protected]

SOURCE K16 Solutions

Related Links

http://www.k16solutions.com

