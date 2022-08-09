K16 Solutions Realigns Its Executive Team in Preparation for Its New Enterprise Solution Expected to Revolutionize Data Integration, Reporting, and Analytics.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- K16 Solutions , the edtech industry leader for content and data migration and integration, has announced a pivotal realignment within its executive leadership ranks—a change that will help prepare the organization for its soon-to-be-released enterprise solution, which is expected to hit the market later this year.

Details about the enterprise solution have not yet been released, though it aligns with K16's technological strengths and current value proposition—its ability to migrate, transform, and analyze data and content with extreme ease. This solution will be powered by the same sophisticated technology that powers its SystemMigration and DataArchiving solutions.

The executive-level realignment is as follows:

Co-Founder Mary Nisbet will move from Chief Operating Officer to Chief Strategy & Implementation Officer. Mary will serve as a catalyst, connector, and implementer who translates the company's ambitious agenda into concrete, actionable steps and effective, on-the-ground processes. She will play a crucial role in helping to pivot and then ready K16 Solutions for success with its new enterprise solution.

Steve Mildner will move from Chief Revenue Officer to Chief Operating Officer. Steve will bring his unique combination of sales and marketing expertise, financial acumen, and systems thinking to the Chief Operating Officer role. As COO, Steve Mildner will maintain oversight of sales and marketing, integrating that side of the business with operations.

Brian Hickie will move from Chief Financial Officer to Chief Financial & Information Officer. Brian will maintain oversight of the company's finance department while also playing to his considerable strengths in data security and privacy from prior technical roles, including CIO, with Fortune 500 companies.

"K16 Solutions has grown exponentially year over year, largely because we've had the right people in the C-suite leading our organization to success," said Dr. Thomas Waite, President and CEO of K16 Solutions. "To help us evolve and reach that next and bigger stage within edtech, we need these same people playing to even more of their strengths and in expanded capacities. I couldn't be more confident about this group of people and K16 's future as I am right now."

About K16 Solutions:

Founded by experienced higher education leaders, faculty, and academic entrepreneurs, K16 Solutions solves the biggest EdTech challenges facing institutions today. Using its proprietary technology, schools can, for the first time, quickly and seamlessly migrate LMS platforms, archive outdated online courses and student data, and replace course content. To learn more, visit www.k16solutions.com .

