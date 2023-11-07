CHANDLER, Ariz., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- K16 Solutions, Inc ., the industry leader in EdTech for content and data migration, archiving, and integration, announced today it has been awarded the prestigious ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification through an independent security firm. ISO/IEC 27001:2022, created by the International Organization for Standardization, is the internationally recognized certification for managing information security.

K16 Solutions Takes Data Security to the Next Level with Obtainment of ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification

This certification reflects the Company's dedication to achieving the highest level of availability and confidentiality for higher education institutions and their stakeholders. It is not just a one-time achievement but a commitment to ongoing evolution and hardening of the company's security posture.

"The ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification positions us to better assist higher education institutions in meeting regulatory requirements related to data security," said Brian Hickie, Chief Information Officer for K16 Solutions. "We will continue to invest in security initiatives and technologies to stay ahead of emerging threats and provide the best-in-class data protection."

As technology evolves and cyber threats become increasingly sophisticated, the Company is unwavering in its commitment to enhancing information security practices. The ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification applies to the information security management system (ISMS) supporting the information, application, cloud services, and personnel supporting K16's Scaffold Migration, Archiving, AI Detection, Replace, and DataX products and services.

About K16 Solutions:

Founded by experienced higher education leaders, faculty, and academic entrepreneurs, K16 Solutions solves the biggest EdTech challenges facing institutions today. Using its proprietary technology, schools can, for the first time, quickly and seamlessly migrate LMS platforms, archive online courses and student data, and integrate data from its enterprise systems. To learn more, visit www.k16solutions.com .

