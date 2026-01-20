K18 Taps GlamBOT Director Cole Walliser for Global Hair Flip Challenge and Guinness World Record™ Attempt for a Cause

Led by red carpet personality and GlamBOT director Cole Walliser, the campaign taps his signature flair for capturing iconic glam moments — especially the hair flip. Bringing his cinematic eye to K18, Cole transforms the brand's viral flip into a global movement. Anchored by the Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask — a breakthrough in real hair repair — the 360° launch blends science, creativity, and culture. Running January 20 through February 28, 2026, it features global social activations, creator collaborations, in-person events, and a unifying community moment at its heart.

Five years after the original viral #K18HairFlip moment that took over social media, K18's new campaign kicks off with a hero video featuring Walliser and introduces "Flip It," a new original song created exclusively for K18 that will ignite social content and storytelling. The campaign rallies a diverse global roster — from beauty creators and hairstylists to science communicators — to bring K18's hair repair story to life across TikTok and Instagram in fresh, culturally relevant ways.

At the center of the campaign is K18's bold attempt to set a Guinness World Record™ for the most hair flip videos shared on TikTok and Instagram within 24 hours. But the true impact goes beyond the record: for every flip posted, K18 will donate $20 to HairToStay, a nonprofit providing low-income cancer patients with financial subsidies to access scalp cooling treatments to reduce hair loss caused by chemotherapy. The moment celebrates movement — and turns it into meaningful action.

"K18 was founded on the belief that real science should show up in real culture," said Suveen Sahib, co-founder and CEO of K18. "The hair flip isn't just a moment, it's evidence and a visual readout of repair. This campaign reclaims it globally, powered by molecular repair and driven by our community. Because when hair is truly repaired, the difference isn't just visible. It's kinetic."

The campaign culminates in a series of in-person activations, including a U.S. consumer event on February 19 at Grand Central Terminal in New York City featuring Walliser's red carpet photo experience, sampling, and live content capture, alongside additional global events and retail activations timed to the Guinness World Record™ attempt.

"I've done hundreds of iconic hair flips over the years, but this one hits differently," said Cole Walliser. "K18's science creates hair that moves with confidence, and this campaign lets everyone be part of that moment. It is high-glam energy meets real repair, and it is incredibly fun to watch."

Powered by K18's patented K18PEPTIDE™, the leave-in molecular repair hair mask works deep inside the hair fiber, where all hair is the same, to reconnect broken hair molecules and reverse damage in just four minutes. The campaign reinforces K18's biology-first approach and its commitment to delivering clinically proven results that redefine what's possible in haircare.

About K18

K18 is the first-ever hair care brand that uses a biology-first approach, powered by biotech. K18's mission is to liberate the freedom of self expression through healthy hair. Its patented K18PEPTIDE™, is a breakthrough ingredient developed from biotechnology that is revolutionizing the industry. Unlike traditional treatments, the K18PEPTIDE™ works at the molecular level, mimicking the natural structure of human hair to repair broken bonds and reverse damage in just four minutes. This science-backed innovation powers the brand's hero products, the Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask, as well as the K18REPAIR™ Service- a 2-step salon-exclusive damage repair service that protects, strengthens, and preserves hair health through even extreme salon services.

As the leader in synthetic biology for beauty, K18 sets itself apart by addressing hair health from the inside out, rather than relying on surface-level solutions. With over 20 billion TikTok views, 40+ prestigious awards, and availability in 100+ countries, K18 has redefined the future of haircare, blending cutting-edge innovation with sustainability and artistry. Acquired by Unilever in 2024, the brand remains at the forefront of innovation, creating transformative solutions that repair, protect, and elevate hair care to a whole new level.

For more information, visit https://www.k18hair.com or follow @K18Hair on Instagram and TikTok.

