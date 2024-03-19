K18 UNVEILS AirWash™ - A REINVENTION OF DRY SHAMPOO, POWERED BY BIOTECH

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, biology-first haircare brand K18 debuts AirWash™ , a reinvention of dry shampoo, powered by newly patented K18 biotechnology - odorBIND™. AirWash™ is a non-aerosol dry shampoo that delivers a high-performance end result: clean hair without white cast, starchy buildup, or heavy fragrances.

odorBIND™ changes the way malodors are addressed in personal care products with its ability to recognize, suspend, and clinically eliminate odors; and leverages a smart-release technology to keep working for up to 3 days after just 1 application.

AirWash™ uses odorBIND™ to eliminate odor, while translucent microbeads sponge up oil without feeling gritty or leaving behind excess buildup or white cast, and harnesses biotech-derived mediterranean microalgae to promote scalp health and improve hair manageability.

"Launching K18 was all about bringing a biotech revolution to the beauty world—creating products that not only elevate daily beauty routines but also empower personal hair expression. Now, we're thrilled to introduce AirWash™, our latest innovation set to transform the traditional dry shampoo scene with our cutting-edge odorBIND™ biotechnology. It's a game-changer for both our loyal followers and newcomers alike, promising a fresh take on hair care." said Suveen Sahib, Co-Founder and CEO of K18.

As K18 looks to reinvent the dry shampoo category with AirWash™, targeting odors with newly patented odorBIND™ technology - this marks the brand's biggest innovation since the K18PEPTIDE™, the novel molecule that works deep inside the hair fiber at a molecular level, delivering results on all hair types.

AirWash™ is available to purchase at K18hair.com and at Sephora beginning March 26th, retailing for $48 USD (4.0 fl oz) and $24 USD (1.6 fl oz). Early access for Sephora app users on March 25th. Join the waitlist at the link here K18Hair.com

K18, a biology-first company powered by biotech cofounded by Suveen Sahib and Britta Cox, creates clinically proven, science-backed haircare that is efficacious, simple, fast and high-performance.

The brand develops new molecules inspired by nature that change consumer and professional stylist's hair routines and lives. Its breakthrough product, the leave-in molecular repair hair mask, harnesses the power of the patented K18PEPTIDE™, the novel molecule that works deep inside the hair fiber at a molecular level, where all hair is the same, delivering results on all hair types and reverses damage in 4 minutes. The revolutionary K18PEPTIDETM was born after 10 years of complex bioscience research, bringing to market the perfect molecular puzzle piece to reconnect damage sites, restoring strength and elasticity. The full lineup of consumer products in the K18 family are: damage shield protective conditioner, damage shield pH protective shampoo, molecular repair hair oil, leave-in molecular repair hair mask, and PEPTIDE PREP™ detox shampoo.

The professional community-focused brand launched for consumers during the pandemic and quickly gained icon status as the #1 hair care brand on social media with more than 20 billion TikTok views, 25+ prestigious awards (WWD Product of the Year, Glossy 50, Fast Company's Most Innovative) growing to a global community in more than 110+ countries.

For more information, visit: https://www.k18hair.com/pages/about-us and @K18Hair on Instagram and Tiktok.

For press inquiries, please email [email protected] .

