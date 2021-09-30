K2 Integrity and DIFC Academy Partner to Offer the DOLFIN eLearning Platform in the UAE

WASHINGTON, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- K2 Integrity and the DIFC Academy announced a partnership agreement to promote and market subscriptions to K2 Integrity's eLearning platform, DOLFIN, the premier online working environment for the financial integrity community. Designed specifically for professionals working in counter-illicit finance and financial crimes compliance, the DOLFIN platform delivers a full suite of customizable online training, testing, and certification resources and risk management tools to mitigate financial crime and sanctions risks and help institutions meet regulatory requirements.

For over a decade, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial center in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region, has delivered professional development and higher education courses to the financial services industry. The DOLFIN platform offers comprehensive resources on anti-money laundering (AML), sanctions, export controls, terrorism and proliferation financing, anti-bribery and corruption (ABC), and fraud. It also tracks illicit financing trends and regulatory developments in key jurisdictions around the world and provides users with daily content across the spectrum of financial crime topics. The partnership will further compliance training opportunities for professionals operating in the DIFC and support the Centre's vision to drive the future of finance.

"Today's financial crimes compliance issues are evolving at a breathless pace, and it is more important than ever to develop the most innovative solutions—training and continued learning cannot be left behind. DOLFIN is designed and delivered by world-class financial crimes risk and compliance experts, including framers of the modern global counter-illicit financing regime," said Danny McGlynn, Senior Managing Director, K2 Integrity, and leader of the DOLFIN team.

"This partnership allows us to introduce DOLFIN's unparalleled range of reference materials, tools, and analysis to the financial services industry across the MEASA region, and to provide access to reputable financial crimes compliance courses for UAE nationals, residents, and business partners. The K2 Integrity team looks forward to participating in programs throughout the UAE and the region, while introducing DOLFIN to over 3,200 companies registered in the DIFC ecosystem," McGlynn concluded.

"As the leading financial hub of the region, we also focus on strengthening the professional development of financial sector professionals to ensure they uphold the highest standards of integrity and governance in all their operations. In a constantly evolving industry, it is imperative that the financial professionals are up-to-speed with the new trends and challenges, especially in terms of compliance and risk issues. The partnership with K2Integrity further adds value to the DIFC Academy to bring world-class standards of AML and Compliance expertise and support the UAE's goal to build a knowledge-based economy," said Alya Al Zarouni, Executive Vice President of Operations and Head of DIFC Academy, DIFC Authority.

About K2 Integrity

K2 Integrity helps clients understand and manage risk so they can lead with confidence in a complex world—and build organizations that are safer, more transparent, and more resilient. By encouraging and enabling organizations to act with integrity, we can increase trust in institutions and promote prosperity and growth throughout the world.

K2 Integrity has realized this promise in its role as the preeminent risk, compliance, investigations, and monitoring firm—built by industry leaders, driven by interdisciplinary teams, and supported by cutting-edge technology to safeguard clients' operations, reputations, and economic security.

K2 Integrity represents the merger of K2 Intelligence, founded by Jeremy M. Kroll and Jules B. Kroll, the originator of the modern corporate investigations industry, and Financial Integrity Network (FIN), founded by Juan Zarate and Chip Poncy, former senior Treasury and U.S. government officials responsible for helping shape the modern AML/CFT regime.

To learn more about how K2 Integrity is revolutionizing the management of risk, visit www.k2integrity.com, or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world's most advanced financial centres, and the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), which comprises 72 countries with an approximate population of 3 billion and a nominal GDP of USD 7.7 trillion. With a 16-year track record of facilitating trade and investment flows across the MEASA region, the Centre connects these fast-growing markets with the economies of Asia, Europe and the Americas through Dubai.

DIFC is home to an internationally recognised, independent regulator and a proven judicial system with an English common law framework, as well as the region's largest financial ecosystem of almost 27,000 professionals working across over 2,900 active registered companies – making up the largest and most diverse pool of industry talent in the region.

The Centre's vision is to drive the future of finance. Today, it offers one of the region's most comprehensive FinTech and venture capital environments, including cost-effective licensing solutions, fit-for-purpose regulation, innovative accelerator programmes, and funding for growth-stage start-ups.

Comprising a variety of world-renowned retail and dining venues, a dynamic art and culture scene, residential apartments, hotels and public spaces, DIFC continues to be one of Dubai's most sought-after business and lifestyle destinations.

