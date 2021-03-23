K2 Integrity Ranked as a Leading Investigations Firm by National Law Journal

NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- K2 Integrity is proud to announce it has been recognized as a leading firm in Corporate Investigations and Intellectual Property Litigation Consulting Services by the National Law Journal's Best of 2021 issue.

"We are honored to be recognized by the National Law Journal's legal community for our work in corporate investigations and intellectual property litigation support," said Robert Brenner, Global Co-Managing Partner and Chief Legal Officer, K2 Integrity. "Whether a company faces a regulatory inquiry, a criminal probe, or a commercial dispute, the diversity of backgrounds and approaches our practitioners bring to the table allows us to deliver specificity and clarity, resolving disputes while often uncovering unexpected opportunities to protect and advance our clients' interests."

About K2 Integrity's Corporate Investigations Services

K2 Integrity's investigations and risk advisory practice and its corporate investigations team handle difficult propositions and complex, international assignments and are experts in the analysis of internal data, documents, and communications, as well as in the gathering of external information to assist in decision making. K2 Integrity offers a wide range of highly effective litigation advisory services to secure successful outcomes, and frequently supports the legal strategies of law firms. From enhanced due diligence and business intelligence to forensic accounting and fact-finding, K2 Integrity provides comprehensive advisory services to clients to guide them through complex disputes or answer strategic questions. Whether identifying, tracing, and recovering assets around the globe or providing critical reputation and financial deal-related intelligence related to a company's investment or market strategy, clients turn to K2 Integrity to protect their interests, be they financial, physical, or virtual.

About K2 Integrity's Intellectual Property Litigation Consulting Services

K2 Integrity's intellectual property and counterfeiting investigations offer the full spectrum of proactive and reactive services to help companies meet the growing list of challenges to protect an entity's brand, reputation, and intellectual property against such persistent threats as counterfeiting, grey market diversion, and illicit trade; misappropriation by employees, business associates, or competitors; global piracy; and hacking. The firm's ability to partner with law firms experienced in intellectual property investigations and litigation completes a team of professionals who understand the unique complexities of protecting a company's brand and its products.

About K2 Integrity

K2 Integrity is the preeminent risk, compliance, investigations, and monitoring firm—built by industry leaders, driven by interdisciplinary teams, and supported by cutting-edge technology to safeguard our clients' operations, reputations, and economic security. K2 Integrity represents the merger of K2 Intelligence, an industry-leading investigative, compliance, and cyber defense services firm founded in 2009 by Jeremy M. Kroll and Jules B. Kroll, the originator of the modern corporate investigations industry, and Financial Integrity Network (FIN), a premier strategic advisory firm founded by Juan Zarate and Chip Poncy dedicated to helping clients achieve their financial integrity goals.

K2 Integrity leverages unmatched multidisciplinary experience to develop cutting-edge solutions, stimulate business opportunities, and shape global economic security in a complex world. Whether it's protecting clients' assets or navigating the complex financial regulatory landscape to help clients identify, manage, and mitigate risk, K2 Integrity is an advisor trusted to meet and exceed clients' goals in a rapidly changing world. To learn more about how K2 Integrity is revolutionizing the management of risk, visit our website, www.k2integrity.com, or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

