K25.ai Secures Series A Investment with Strategic Support from Amber Group, Valuation Doubles to US$200 Million

Series A follows K25.ai's oversubscribed Pre-A round and accelerates its vision to make prediction markets native to live digital content

SINGAPORE, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- K25.ai, the AI-native prediction market transforming livestreams into real-time interactive markets, today announced the closing of its Series A investment round, with strategic support from Amber Group, at a post-money valuation of US$200 million, doubling the company's valuation in under 60 days.

The Series A marks another major milestone for K25.ai as it builds a new category at the convergence of artificial intelligence, live digital content, creator economies and prediction markets.

K25.ai enables audiences to predict what happens next across live sports, esports, entertainment and creator content. Its proprietary AI infrastructure supports real-time market generation, content monitoring and outcome resolution, powering a seamless watch-to-predict experience.

The investment and strategic collaboration will accelerate K25.ai's product development, global expansion, institutional liquidity infrastructure and creator ecosystem.

"We're building the category where AI meets live content and real-money prediction. Amber Group's backing — and the doubling of our valuation — confirms the market is ready. We're moving fast," said Andy Cheung, Founder and CEO of K25.ai.

Amber Group will support K25.ai across market infrastructure, liquidity strategy, ecosystem development and related digital asset expertise.

"K25.ai is creating a differentiated platform at the intersection of AI, real-time content and prediction markets," said Haoyu, Portfolio Director of amber.ac. "We are excited to support its experienced team as it scales a new generation of interactive financial and entertainment experiences."

The Series A follows K25.ai's recently closed Pre-A round led by Nasdaq-listed NewGenIVF Group Limited (Nasdaq: NIVF). The Series A support from Amber Group doubles K25.ai's valuation from its Pre-A round and adds a second institutional backer alongside NewGenIVF Group, extending K25.ai's strategic support across both public markets and digital assets.

About K25.ai

K25.ai is an AI-native livestreaming prediction market transforming passive audiences into active participants. By combining live content, creator-led markets and AI-powered resolution, K25.ai is building the infrastructure for the next generation of interactive information markets.

About Amber Group

Amber Group is a global leader in digital assets, headquartered in Singapore. Amber Group is the parent company of Amber International Holding Limited (Nasdaq: AMBR), which operates as a separate publicly traded company. Since 2017, Amber Group has developed full-stack solutions that bridge traditional finance and digital assets, offering end-to-end services including wealth management, asset management, market making, advisory, investment, and infrastructure. These products and services are offered across various entities within Amber Group. Certain products, services, technologies, and initiatives described in this press release are developed or carried out by subsidiaries or affiliates of Amber Group other than Amber International Holding Limited, and are not necessarily conducted by or attributable to the listed entity.

Backed by top investors and equipped with deep expertise in both digital and traditional markets, Amber Group leverages AI, blockchain, and quantitative research to deliver personalized, cutting-edge solutions. The company focuses on servicing a diverse global clientele—comprising HNW individuals, institutions, funds, exchanges, and projects—to optimize returns safely across all market conditions.

Learn more at www.ambergroup.io.

Media and Investor Contacts

K25.ai Media Contact

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K25.ai Investor Relations Contact

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K25.ai Partnership Contact

partnership@k25.ai

SOURCE K25.ai