K4Connect and Ziegler Link•Age Fund Form Strategic Partnership to Transform Senior Living Through Advanced Connected-Life Technologies

CHICAGO and RALEIGH, N.C., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- K4Connect , a purpose-driven technology company that creates solutions that serve and empower older adults and those living with a disability, today announced a strategic partnership with the Ziegler Link•Age Fund II, LP (the "Fund"). Through this partnership, K4Connect joins a roster of emerging portfolio companies specializing in technology products and services specifically designed to support the aging and post-acute care market.

K4Connect is the leading provider of enterprise connected-life technologies for senior living communities, currently serving more than 15,000 residents at over 75 premiere retirement and care communities across the nation. The Fund's partnership comes during a period of significant growth for K4Connect as the company looks to continue to advance its product leadership, accelerate new partner integrations and further expand its customer base.

The Fund is a limited partnership that seeks to invest in companies who are improving aging and post-acute services in the United States and around the world. The Fund seeks to invest in growth companies who are able to dramatically improve the healthcare IT or healthcare services landscape for our aging population. The Fund's Limited Partners include many the most innovative and progressive senior living providers, healthcare systems and strategic service providers in the United States, Canada and Australia.

"K4Connect is a particularly exciting partnership for the Ziegler Link•Age Fund. Their approach to advancing the senior living industry is anchored in deep technology expertise, while maintaining a constant pulse on the needs of the residents and communities they support. We're thrilled to add them to our specialized portfolio of companies that are dedicated to providing innovative solutions for this population that has historically been severely underserved by technology," said Chief Investment Officer of the Ziegler Link•Age Fund, John Hopper.

The aging population is experiencing unprecedented growth and this expansion is quickly revealing shortcomings in support, care, and resources traditionally available to this demographic. The world-wide 65+ population is set to double to over 2.5 billion people by 2050, but affordable senior housing availability is at risk and caregiver shortages are a growing challenge. At the same time, older adults are starting to adopt advanced technology like never before. K4Connect is bridging this gap through comprehensive, scalable technologies specifically designed to improve the lives of older adults, ultimately empowering them to live simpler, healthier and happier lives.

K4Community, K4Connect's flagship solution specifically designed for senior living communities, is an enterprise end-to-end solution that integrates the latest in smart home automation, connected health and wellness products, as well as social engagement services for senior living communities. With K4Community, senior living staff see returns on productivity with a streamlined dashboard tool, while residents are empowered to live more independently through tech-enabled environments – including voice-activated features through a custom Amazon Alexa integration. K4Community is built upon K4Connect's patented operating system, FusionOS, an advanced multi-modal edge-cloud architecture and the only of its kind in the senior living industry.

"We share a mission to serve like K4Connect, with a focus on serving older adults, a population that has long been underserved by technology," said, Ziegler President & CEO and Head of Investment Banking, Dan Hermann. "K4Connect has developed a sophisticated solution that meets the needs of seniors today, while establishing technology infrastructure that will support generations to come."

K4Connect was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Raleigh, N.C. The company recently announced a Series B financing round led by the second largest insurance firm in the world, AXA Venture Partners, bringing the total funding raised to more than $27 million.

"This support from the Ziegler Link•Age Fund is an exciting step forward for us, during what has already been a fantastic year of growth for K4Connect," said K4Connect CEO, Co-Founder and Chief Member Advocate, F. Scott Moody. "We're honored to add the Ziegler Link•Age Fund to our unique bench of investors who value our mission of providing technology that encourages simpler, healthier and happier lives for those we serve."

To learn more about K4Connect and its current and future technologies, please visit www.k4connect.com .

ABOUT K4CONNECT

K4Connect is a purpose-driven technology company that creates connected-life solutions that serve and empower older adults and individuals living with disabilities, together with the people, communities and organizations that support them. K4Connect's solutions integrate the latest in Smart Home, Smart Wellness and Smart Living technologies into single easy-to-use solutions designed specifically for and with those they serve. The Company's premier solution, K4Community, is currently being used by thousands of senior living residents and staff across the country. For more information, please visit www.k4connect.com .

ABOUT THE FUND SPONSORS

Link•Age Ventures

Link•Age Ventures leverages deep consumer insights to identify and invest in the aging services of tomorrow—providing you the foresight required to ignite future growth in a competitive marketplace. Our team provides resources, expertise and relationships that seek to deliver above-average investment returns, and help establish a differentiated position for long-term success. To learn more visit www.LinkageConnect.com.

Ziegler

Ziegler is a privately held, national boutique investment bank, capital markets and proprietary investments firm. We have a unique focus on healthcare, senior living and education sectors, as well as general municipal and structured finance. Headquartered in Chicago with regional and branch offices throughout the U.S., Ziegler provides its clients with capital raising, strategic advisory services, fixed income sales & trading and research. To learn more, visit www.ziegler.com .

