K9 Resorts Celebrates Record Growth, Franchisee Excellence, and Future Innovation at 2025 National Conference

Systemwide revenue grew over 35% in 2025 , with projections of growing over 100% by 2027 .

K9 Resorts aims to open 25 locations next year, with some being among the brand's debut in states such as Georgia, Oklahoma, and Utah, while continuing expansion across more than a dozen other states.

The commitment to K9's "north star" of helping franchisees be more successful has guided each step forward by driving top line revenue, improving bottom line profit and lowering the initial investment cost.

"This year's conference was a reflection of the success, innovation, and community that defined our milestone year," said Jason Parker, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of K9 Resorts. "From providing an unmatched guest experience to driving strong business performance, our franchisees and team members continue to raise the bar. We're proud of what we've accomplished together and even more excited for what's ahead."

Demonstrating its love for animals and purpose-driven culture, K9 Resorts raised $12,200 for its K9 Cares Foundation, supporting animal welfare and community organizations. The foundation will finalize its grantmaking process in January 2026.

K9 Resorts also recognized outstanding franchisees and team members for their dedication and achievements over the last year. Among these accolades was The Parker Award, presented to Glenn Vogelman (Syosset, NY), which is the brand's most prestigious honor that recognizes the best overall resort performance based on revenue, guest satisfaction, operational standards, and customer reviews. Another notable award, Leader of the Pack, was given to Mike Maida(Greece and Penfield, NY) in celebration of his exceptional leadership and adherence to the system. Maida opened two resorts within four months, achieving over $100,000 in presales at one of his locations before opening day.

Additional Award Recipients:

Rookie of the Year: Kunal and Taarika Patel (Chalfont, PA)

$300 Club (achieving revenue of over $300 per square foot): Larkin Combs (Apex, NC) Rich Schlatter (Cherry Hill, NJ) Kim Tryon (Mount Pleasant, SC) Austin Yun (Middletown, NJ)

CSR (Customer Service Representative) Superstar: Alexis Plateroti (Syosset, NY)

PCT (Pet Care Technician) Hidden Hero: Brett Straubinger (Mount Pleasant, SC)

Looking ahead, K9 Resorts is focused on future-proofing the brand through innovation and an elevated guest experience.

K9 Fetch, a new business intelligence platform launching in 2026, will equip franchisees with smarter and more integrated tools that will provide data-driven insights to drive performance.

Furthering its commitment to innovation, the brand will be testing new wellness and enrichment programs designed to enhance canine well-being and maintain K9 Resorts' position as a leader in the pet care space.

K9 will debut The Pamper Package and Pamper+ Package, premium offerings that include access to K9 CloudBed™, a proprietary orthopedic bed made of plush memory foam and luxurious vegan leather developed exclusively for K9 Resorts.

With pet ownership continuing to increase and more than 50% of U.S. households owning a dog (64 million), the demand for pet services is greater than ever. K9 Resorts is meeting that demand with the unmatched quality of its services and facilities, and is poised to further dominate the sector and maintain its position as an industry leader.

K9 Resorts is actively seeking single and multi-unit owners to bring luxury pet boarding and daycare to their community.

To learn more about the K9 Resorts franchise opportunity, visit www.k9franchise.com . To learn more about K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotels, visit www.k9resorts.com .

About K9 Resorts

K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel (www.k9resorts.com) strives to offer the best pet care experience for all the dogs in its care and has been honored with six IBPSA Pet Care Business Excellence Awards - the highest level of recognition within the pet industry - and its co-founders, Steven and Jason Parker, were recognized with the IBBY Award for Industry Leader. Founded in 2005 by the Parker brothers, each K9 Resort is custom-designed with hospital-grade ventilation systems, antimicrobial flooring, cage-free luxury boarding and world-class, professionally trained staff members. The Parkers were named the 2025 Entrepreneur Of The Year® New Jersey Award winners by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US), a prestigious national business award for ambitious leaders. Steven Parker was also the recipient of the 2024 Founders Award from the Professional Animal Care Certification Council (PACCC), a prestigious recognition for making significant contributions to the industry. Recommended by numerous pet professionals and several major publications, K9 Resorts is proud to lead the way in the pet hospitality industry.

SOURCE K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel