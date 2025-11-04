K9 Resorts Secures Multi-Unit Agreement with Seasoned Chicagoland Entrepreneurial Group

From the Golden Arches to Luxury Dog Boarding, Multi-generation McDonald's Franchisees to Bring Eight K9 Resorts to Illinois

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Building upon a year of historic franchise development growth, K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel has secured a multi-unit agreement to bring eight locations to Cook and Kane County, IL, the first and fifth most populous counties in the state. The award-winning pet boarding and daycare brand is expanding its presence through an entrepreneurial group who has been deeply rooted in the area for nearly 60 years. This agreement comes just a few months after K9 opened its first location in Illinois, further demonstrating the growth potential of the state and the brand's lucrative franchise opportunity.

About the Franchisees:

David Bear is the President and Owner of Bear Family Restaurants , a family business founded by his parents in 1967. Growing up in the McDonald's restaurants his parents owned, Bear is an entrepreneur at heart who has spent his career growing teams, serving communities and elevating experiences that bring people together.

, a family business founded by his parents in 1967. Growing up in the McDonald's restaurants his parents owned, Bear is an entrepreneur at heart who has spent his career growing teams, serving communities and elevating experiences that bring people together. Currently owning 25 McDonald's locations in the Chicago suburban area, the group is now expanding into new territory, pet hospitality.

in the Chicago suburban area, the group is now expanding into new territory, pet hospitality. Working alongside Bear will be his wife, Nicole, whose lifelong passion for dogs and commitment to philanthropy will serve as a pillar in the group's K9 Resorts locations. Gary Dayan, a cousin of David's, will serve as managing partner in the new endeavor.

Bear Family Restaurants plan to initially focus on the areas they've been serving for years and prioritize marquee locations to increase brand visibility and emphasize K9's differentiators.

"We've been engrained in the Chicagoland area for nearly six decades and partnering with K9 is a natural progression as we continue to evolve our business," said David Bear. "My family has worked with one of the most recognized franchisors in the world and we have a proven track record of success. K9 has built a culture of excellence and is regarded as a leader in the pet resort industry. The founders' story resonated with us, and we believe that with K9's resources and support, coupled with our experience in multi-unit development and excellent operations, we can scale quickly and help further elevate this incredible brand."

The Bear family has long been known to demonstrate operational excellence and have an unwavering commitment to care and service, two priorities they will carry into their K9 Resorts locations. With the addition of K9 Resorts to their portfolio, the family enterprise will be rebranding as BFRx Hospitality to reflect the expanded focus. Under Nicole's leadership, BFRx Hospitality will continue their mission of serving with significance in every community they operate through consistent community giveback initiatives and volunteering for local organizations.

"The Bear family represents a high caliber of franchisees that we look to align with," said Jason Parker, Co-Founder and CEO of K9 Resorts. "Their dedication to community and creating exceptional experiences will serve as a strong asset to their locations and our system. As we continue to expand our footprint, we're honored to provide even more pets with our five-star, unparalleled level of care."

With pet ownership continuing to increase and more than 50% of U.S. households owning a dog (64 million), the demand for pet services is greater than ever. K9 Resorts is meeting that demand with the unmatched quality of its services and facilities, and is poised to further dominate the sector and maintain its position as an industry leader.

About K9 Resorts

K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel (www.k9resorts.com) strives to offer the best pet care experience for all the dogs in its care and has been honored with five IBPSA Pet Care Business Excellence Awards, the highest level of recognition within the pet industry. Founded in 2005, by brothers Steven and Jason Parker, each K9 Resort is custom-designed with hospital-grade ventilation systems, antimicrobial flooring, cage-free luxury boarding and world-class, professionally trained staff members. The Parkers were named the 2025 Entrepreneur Of The Year® New Jersey Award winners by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US), a prestigious national business award for ambitious leaders. Steven Parker was also the recipient of the 2024 Founders Award from the Professional Animal Care Certification Council (PACCC), a prestigious recognition for making significant contributions to the industry. Recommended by numerous pet professionals and several major publications, K9 Resorts is proud to lead the way in the pet hospitality industry.

