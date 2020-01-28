K9s For Warriors Aims to Lower "20 a Day" Veteran Suicide Rate

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- K9s For Warriors, the nation's largest provider of service dogs to military veterans living with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and/or Military Sexual Trauma (MST), is formally affirming their commitment to lowering the veteran suicide rate with a new mission statement that explicitly calls attention to the issue.

Twenty veterans die by suicide each day, and K9s For Warriors trains rescue dogs and gives them a new purpose – to help their warriors return to life with dignity and independence. K9s For Warriors recognizes the life-saving power of these pups in their new mission statement:

"K9s For Warriors is ending veteran suicide and returning our warriors to a life of dignity and independence. We rescue and train shelter dogs to be paired as Service Dogs for warriors with service-connected Post-Traumatic Stress, Traumatic Brain Injury and/or Military Sexual Trauma."

K9s For Warriors CEO, Rory Diamond, is proud to declare the organization's conscious effort to reducing the veteran suicide rate. He said, "behind every veteran is the name and unique story of an individual who served our country. We'll do anything it takes to show that our warriors are much more than just a number and they deserve all the help that is available."

U.S. Navy veteran Damian Jungermann knows firsthand what it's like to experience some extremely dark moments. His four-pawed friend Shai saved his life when they met in 2019. Damian describes, "I wanted to stay in my apartment away from everyone, but now with Shai I'm engaging in the world more. I'm going to the park and sleeping better. Shai has given me a quality of life that I had lost."

K9s For Warriors' service dogs specifically trained for the needs of veterans are a unique breed. They provide independence, a purpose and are proven to reduce symptoms of PTSD, including suicidal ideation. They have been saving lives since 2011 with their unique program.

If you would like to join K9s For Warriors on their mission to end 20 veteran suicides a day, please visit K9sForWarriors.org to donate and find out when you can purchase "20 Is a Name, Not a Number" merchandise. All proceeds will go toward the life-saving program. To join K9s For Warriors on social media to shed some light on this issue, use the hashtag #20IsAName.

About K9s For Warriors

K9s For Warriors is the nation's largest provider of service dogs to military veterans suffering from Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), and/or Military Sexual Trauma (MST) as a result of military service post-9/11. The service dog program is unique and offers an innovative approach to recovering from the invisible wounds of war. Two lives are transformed with each pairing: the veteran reduces his/her risk of suicide while the rescue dog receives a newfound purpose.

Find more information at www.k9sforwarriors.org | Facebook | Twitter

SOURCE K9s For Warriors