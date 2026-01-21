K9s For Warriors Marks Major Milestone with the Opening of its First-Ever On-Site Veterinary Clinic

New state-of-the-art Duffield Veterinary Clinic to bring diagnostic, surgical and preventative care directly on campus

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- K9s For Warriors, the nation's leading provider of Service Dogs to military Veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury and/or military sexual trauma, announced today the opening of its new Duffield Veterinary Clinic. This new, state-of-the-art on-site veterinary facility will help ensure the highest quality of health and well-being for hundreds of dogs training in the organization's Service Dog program each year. In celebration of the clinic's opening, the organization held a ribbon cutting ceremony at its Davis Family Mega Kennel located in Ponte Vedra, Florida on January 20, 2026.

Since its inception in 2011, the nonprofit organization has solely relied on a network of local veterinarian volunteers to aid in providing the needed care to its lifechanging Service Dogs. Now with the opening of the Duffield Veterinary Clinic, this milestone represents a significant evolution in care for K9s For Warriors – transitioning the organization from an off-site veterinary care model to comprehensive, in-house services.

Designed as a dynamic, multi-use space, the 4,284-square-foot clinic was built to support both current needs and future organizational growth, including expanded kennel capacity and additional phases of campus development to meet the growing demand for Service Dogs within the Veteran community.

The clinic allows K9s For Warriors to provide diagnostic, surgical and preventative care directly on campus – improving efficiency, reducing wait times and ensuring timely, high quality medical treatment for every dog that arrives at K9s For Warriors. By addressing medical concerns faster and managing cases more thoroughly, the organization can expedite procedures such as spays, neuters and dentals, allowing dogs to move through training and placement more efficiently and helping K9s For Warriors reach more Veterans in need.

"Opening the Duffield Veterinary Clinic is a true turning point for K9s For Warriors," said K9s For Warriors CEO Daniel Bean. "For the first time ever, we can now provide comprehensive care for our Service Dogs right where they live and train – directly impacting the Veterans who are counting on them. We look forward to the impact this facility will have in helping us continue our mission of saving lives at both ends of the leash."

The facility includes radiology, intake, surgery and recovery suites, multiple exam rooms, a laboratory and pharmacy, as well as dedicated laundry and biohazard rooms. With the opening of the clinic, K9s For Warriors is equipped to perform a wide range of services that were previously handled by outside hospitals and specialists, including:

Body, chest and dental radiographs

Diagnostic workups for skin, gastrointestinal, neurological and orthopedic issues

Foreign body surgeries and mass removals

Abdominal and cardiac ultrasounds

"The Duffield Veterinary Clinic reflects a shared commitment to ensuring Service Dogs receive the highest standard of care," said Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation Co-President Amy Zeifang. "These remarkable dogs give Veterans a second chance at life, and it's our privilege to help provide them with the medical support they deserve. We're honored to partner with K9s For Warriors to expand their capacity for care and help meet a rising demand for Service Dogs nationwide."

By bringing veterinary services in-house, K9s For Warriors removes barriers to care and strengthens continuity of treatment, enhancing its ability to support expanding campuses, training programs and an increasing number of Service Dogs – all while improving outcomes for both dogs and the Veterans they serve.

"As we mark our 15th anniversary in 2026, this milestone is a powerful example of what's possible when philanthropy and mission come together," said K9s For Warriors Chief Revenue Officer Lindsay Grayson. "We are deeply grateful to the Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation for their transformational support. Naming this clinic in their honor reflects the lasting impact of their generosity, strengthening the care of our Service Dogs and helping ensure we can serve more Veterans even more efficiently for years to come."

For photos and videos of the Duffield Veterinary Clinic, click here. To learn more about K9s For Warriors, visit k9sforwarriors.org.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Alaina Bundy

K9s For Warriors PR Manager

(904) 305-2054 | [email protected]

ABOUT K9S FOR WARRIORS:

Determined to end Veteran suicide, K9s For Warriors is the leading nonprofit organization that provides trained Service Dogs to military Veterans nationwide suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury, and/or military sexual trauma — at no financial cost to the Veteran. Backed by groundbreaking scientific research from the University of Arizona's OHAIRE Lab, the program demonstrates how Service Dogs can help mitigate symptoms of PTSD while simultaneously restoring confidence and independence. Founded in 2011 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, K9s For Warriors is committed to saving lives at both ends of the leash by primarily rescuing dogs and pairing them with Veterans in need. The organization is also dedicated to raising awareness about Veterans' mental health and driving policy-level reform. To date, K9s has paired more than 1,200 Veterans with life-changing Service Dogs and rescued more than 2,000 dogs.

SOURCE K9s For Warriors