K9s For Warriors Marks 15 Years of Saving Lives at Both Ends of the Leash with Launch of Operation: Reach Every Warrior

National new initiative begins in El Paso, Texas, as organization celebrates milestone anniversary throughout 2026

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- K9s For Warriors, the nation's leading provider of Service Dogs to military Veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury (TBI) and/or military sexual trauma (MST), announced today the launch of Operation: Reach Every Warrior, a new initiative designed to expand access to life-changing Service Dogs for Veterans living with the invisible wounds of war nationwide.

As K9s For Warriors marks its 15th anniversary, the organization reflects on a journey that began in 2011 by pairing just eight Warriors with Service Dogs in its founding year. In 2025 alone, K9s For Warriors paired 128 Veterans with life-saving Service Dogs – a powerful testament to the growth of a mission that started with a single class. Since its founding, K9s For Warriors has paired more than 1,200 Veterans and rescued over 2,500 dogs, restoring families and proving that healing happens at both ends of the leash.

Operation: Reach Every Warrior is a pilot initiative created to extend the organization's reach beyond its existing campuses in Helotes, Texas and Ponte Vedra, Florida. The effort will allow K9s For Warriors to deploy training classes, in addition to its existing monthly classes, in select cities across the country, increasing access for Veterans to receive life-changing Service Dogs and streamlining potential travel hardships.

The first city on this journey is El Paso, Texas – the Veterans Capital of the USA – where in April, the organization will pair four Veterans with Service Dogs in collaboration with Endeavors at its Health & Wellness Center. El Paso will serve as the pilot expansion site, allowing the organization to evaluate operational efficiencies, partnership models and program delivery before launching in additional markets.

"15 years ago, K9s For Warriors set out with a simple but urgent mission: to end Veteran suicide," said K9s For Warriors CEO Daniel Bean. "Operation: Reach Every Warrior represents the natural next step in that mission. We are committed to intentional, responsible growth that allows us to reach more Veterans where they live, without compromising the quality of our program. The need remains urgent, and we are determined to meet it."

Operation: Reach Every Warrior will focus on expanding access points across key regions of the country through strong community-based partnerships, appropriate facilities and sustainable operational planning. The goal is deliberate growth that preserves program integrity while increasing access for more Veterans with PTSD and other invisible wounds of war.

Also in its 15th year, K9s For Warriors is announcing Phase Three of its Davis Family Mega Kennel, located in Ponte Vedra, Florida, just a few miles from its national headquarters. Phase Three includes construction of the brand-new Petersen Family Building, with plans to break ground later this year.

The new building will house procurement, adoptions, K9 training and dedicated space for research partners. It will also feature home simulation training areas to mimic residential spaces and common everyday exposures. By bringing these critical functions under one roof, the facility will accelerate innovation, strengthen programs and further our mission to save more lives at both ends of the leash.

Throughout 2026, K9s For Warriors will commemorate its 15th anniversary with 11 celebratory events in cities across the country, honoring the Warriors whose lives have been transformed, the supporters who made it possible and the next generation of heroes still waiting to be served. Each event will feature inspiring Warrior testimonials, special guest speakers and additional opportunities to support the mission.

To learn more about K9s For Warriors, visit k9sforwarriors.org.

ABOUT K9S FOR WARRIORS:

Determined to end Veteran suicide, K9s For Warriors is the leading nonprofit organization that provides trained Service Dogs to military Veterans nationwide suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury, and/or military sexual trauma — at no financial cost to the Veteran. Backed by groundbreaking scientific research from the University of Arizona's OHAIRE Lab, the program demonstrates how Service Dogs can help mitigate symptoms of PTSD while simultaneously restoring confidence and independence. Founded in 2011 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, K9s For Warriors is committed to saving lives at both ends of the leash by primarily rescuing dogs and pairing them with Veterans in need. The organization is also dedicated to raising awareness about Veterans' mental health and driving policy-level reform. To date, K9s has paired more than 1,200 Veterans with life-changing Service Dogs and rescued more than 2,500 dogs.

SOURCE K9s For Warriors