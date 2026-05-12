KACF and KACF-SF Announce Merger to Strengthen Korean American Philanthropy Nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Korean American Community Foundation (KACF) and the Korean American Community Foundation of San Francisco (KACF-SF) today announced plans to merge into a single national organization, marking a major step forward in expanding philanthropic support for Korean American communities across the United States.

The merger builds on more than a decade of partnership and shared mission between the two foundations. By bringing together resources, expertise, and networks, the unified organization will deepen its capacity to support nonprofits, mobilize giving, and accelerate its impact nationwide.

"Grounded in our shared mission and belief that lasting impact is built on strong local roots and a more connected national approach, this merger reflects our shared vision for the future of Korean American philanthropy," said Kyung B. Yoon, President & CEO of KACF.

A Critical Moment for Korean American Philanthropy

The merger comes at a pivotal moment when the Korean American and broader AAPI communities face both persisting challenges and new opportunities. Despite a growing population and significant community needs, AAPI-serving organizations receive less than 0.34% of private philanthropic funding.

At the same time, a generational shift in wealth and leadership is creating new opportunities for giving and engagement. The unified organization aims to harness this momentum to expand resources and deepen investment in communities.

"This is about meeting the moment," said Sung Jin Ingriselli, Board Chair of KACF-SF. "Together, we can do more: raising more funds, supporting more nonprofits, and building stronger networks across the country."

Commitment to Continuity and Growth

All existing programs, events, and regional presence and activities—including the annual galas in San Francisco and New York City—will continue uninterrupted. Over time, the merger will enable expanded programming, increased grantmaking, and growth into new regions, including Los Angeles. All current staff and board members will join the merged organization, ensuring continuity in leadership and community engagement.

To date, KACF and KACF–SF have collectively distributed more than $24 million in grants to nonprofits serving Korean American communities.

"In many ways, KACF-SF was an early step toward a broader national vision," said Jeannie Park, Board Chair of KACF. "This merger allows us to fully realize that vision and expand our impact for years to come."

The merger is expected to be finalized this summer.

ABOUT THE KOREAN AMERICAN COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

Founded in New York City in 2002, the Korean American Community Foundation (KACF) is the largest philanthropic organization mobilizing Korean Americans to strengthen communities nationwide. Having invested more than $20 million in communities, KACF is the leading national foundation dedicated to supporting vulnerable Korean Americans and is recognized among the top 20 institutional funders of AANHPI–serving organizations in New York City in AAPIP's 2025 Funding Snapshot.

ABOUT THE KOREAN AMERICAN COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OF SAN FRANCISCO

KACF-SF funds community-based non-profit organizations working to improve lives and transform communities in the Korean and Asian American communities in the greater Bay Area. KACF-SF transforms and empowers communities through philanthropy, volunteerism and inter-community bridge building. For more information, visit www.kacfsf.org.

Media Contact:

Contact: Monica Lee

Phone: 332-265-0347

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kacfny.org

Media Contact:

Contact: Drew Paik, Executive Director of KACF-SF

Phone: 650-656-5705

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kacfsf.org

SOURCE KACF-SF