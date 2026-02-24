Kadan Homecare Earns Three 2026 Best of Home Care® Awards, Including Provider of Choice

Kadan Homecare earned national recognition from Activated Insights for exceptional performance across client satisfaction, caregiver experience and workplace culture.

ATLANTA, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kadan Homecare announced today that it has been recognized by Activated Insights as one of the nation's top home care providers, earning three prestigious 2026 Best of Home Care® Awards:

Best of Home Care® – Provider of Choice

Best of Home Care® – Employer of Choice

Best of Home Care® – Leader in Experience

"Families invite us into their lives at deeply personal moments, and we are profoundly grateful for the trust they place in us," said Dina Kadan White, President of Kadan Homecare. "Earning these recognitions reinforces that trust and reflects our dedication to delivering compassionate, consistent care—while ensuring every client feels respected, supported and understood."

Leading this year's honors is the Provider of Choice award, which recognizes agencies that achieve high client satisfaction scores through ongoing feedback and continuous quality improvement. This distinction reflects Kadan's consistent focus on delivering dependable, personalized care shaped directly by client input.

Kadan also earned the Employer of Choice award, highlighting strong caregiver engagement, satisfaction and retention—an increasingly critical measure in today's home care workforce landscape. By prioritizing a supportive workplace culture, Kadan reinforces the connection between caregiver well-being and the quality of care delivered to clients.

Rounding out the recognition, Kadan was named a Best of Home Care® Leader in Experience, placing the organization among a select group of home care providers nationwide and ranking it in the top 15% of all participating agencies in the Activated Insights Experience Management Program. This highest level of distinction reflects exceptional performance across both client satisfaction and caregiver experience, measured through independent interviews and national benchmarking.

"At Activated Insights, our mission is to help post-acute care organizations create experiences that exceed expectations for both clients and caregivers," said Bud Meadows, Chief Executive Officer of Activated Insights. "When agencies like Kadan Homecare

consistently use feedback to improve and elevate care, it demonstrates a deep commitment to excellence. We're proud to recognize their achievements and celebrate this milestone."

The Best of Home Care® awards are based entirely on verified feedback and independent research, offering families and referral partners confidence when choosing a home care provider recognized for quality, trust and consistency.

To learn more about Kadan Homecare and its commitment to exceptional in-home care, visit https://www.kadan.org/ or call 770-396-8997.

About Kadan Homecare

Kadan Homecare provides personalized, compassionate in-home care services designed to support independence, dignity and quality of life. Serving clients and families across Atlanta, Kadan partners closely with caregivers, families and communities to deliver care that evolves with each individual's needs.

About Activated Insights

Activated Insights helps post-acute and long-term care providers strengthen workforce performance, compliance and care quality. Through recruitment tools, compliance-focused education, retention solutions and experience management programs—including the Best of Home Care® awards—Activated Insights enables providers to improve satisfaction, reduce turnover, and achieve operational excellence. Learn more at activatedinsights.com.

