Kadan Homecare Recognized as 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces Winner

Employee feedback-driven award recognizes Kadan's commitment to a supportive workplace culture for caregivers and staff serving families across metro Atlanta.

ATLANTA, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kadan Homecare has been named a 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces award winner, reinforcing the company culture that is built on employee engagement, trust and a shared belief in their meaningful work.

At Kadan Homecare, the recognition reflects the dedication of both the agency's care partners who support clients in their homes and the administrative team members who ensure every family and employee receives consistent, compassionate care.

Kadan Homecare

"This recognition truly belongs to our entire team," said Dina Kadan-White, President of Kadan Homecare. "Every day, our care partners and administrative staff show extraordinary professionalism and commitment to the families we serve. I am deeply grateful for the heart they bring to their work and proud to support a culture where people feel valued, heard and connected to a meaningful purpose."

The national award honors organizations with 150 or more employees that have created exceptional, people-first workplace cultures. This year, more than 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the program. The awards are based entirely on confidential employee feedback collected through a survey conducted by Energage, the HR research and technology company behind the program since 2006. The results measure key drivers of engaged workplaces, including alignment, connection, growth opportunities and leadership.

Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage, emphasized the importance of employee-driven recognition.

"Earning a USA TODAY Top Workplaces award is a testament to an organization's credibility and commitment to a people-first culture," said Rubino. "This award, driven by real employee feedback, is more than just recognition — it's proof that your employees believe in the organization and its leadership. Job seekers and customers look for this trusted badge of credibility and excellence. It signals a company that values its people, and that kind of culture resonates in today's competitive market."

For more than four decades, Kadan Homecare has supported families across metro Atlanta by providing in-home care that allows individuals to remain safely and comfortably in their homes. The organization continues to grow and is regularly hiring caregivers and other team members who share a commitment to providing exceptional care and support for families.

Individuals interested in joining the Kadan team can learn more at:

https://www.kadan.org/caregiver-jobs/

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 20 years of culture research and the results from 30 million employees surveyed across more than 80,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

ABOUT KADAN HOMECARE

Kadan Homecare is a family-owned, private duty home care agency that provides companion and personal care to help support families with short and long-term needs. Kadan maintains a highly trained staff of caregivers specializing in dementia care as well as post-discharge monitoring to help minimize hospital readmissions. For more than 40 years Kadan has provided caregiver services ranging from post-hospitalization and respite relief to hospice assistance for families spanning 16 metropolitan Atlanta counties. For more information about Kadan, please visit www.kadan.org or call 770-396-8997.

SOURCE Kadan Homecare