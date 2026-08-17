Kadan Homecare Named a 2026 Atlanta Top Workplace

Based entirely on employee feedback collected through a third-party, the Axios Atlanta recognition reflects Kadan's supportive workplace culture.

ATLANTA, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kadan Homecare has been named an Atlanta Top Workplaces 2026 winner by Axios Atlanta, recognizing the family-owned home care agency's commitment to creating a workplace where employees feel valued, supported and connected to a meaningful purpose.

Kadan Named to Top Workplaces in Atlanta 2026

The award is based solely on confidential employee feedback collected through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The survey measures key aspects of the employee experience, including whether employees feel respected and supported, enabled to grow and empowered to execute.

For Kadan, the recognition carries significance beyond the workplace. The agency believes that supporting its care partners and administrative team directly strengthens the experience it provides to clients and their families. Employees who feel heard, prepared and appreciated are better positioned to build trusted relationships, provide consistent care and respond thoughtfully as each client's needs evolve.

"In home care, the employee experience and the client experience are deeply connected," said Dina White, President of Kadan Homecare. "When our care partners feel supported and understand how important their work is, they bring their best to the families who depend on them. This recognition belongs to our entire team, and it reflects the professionalism and sense of purpose they bring to their work every day."

For more than 40 years, Kadan Homecare has helped older adults and others who need assistance remain safe, comfortable and independent at home. Its care partners provide companion care, personal care, dementia care, post-discharge support, respite care and hospice assistance tailored to each family's circumstances. Kadan's emphasis on matching clients with the right caregivers and supporting lasting relationships helps provide the familiarity, continuity and trust that quality home care requires.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

The Atlanta recognition follows Kadan's selection as a 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplace and its receipt of three 2026 Best of Home Care® awards for client satisfaction, caregiver experience and overall excellence.

To learn more about Kadan Homecare, visit www.kadan.org or call 770-396-8997. Individuals interested in joining the Kadan team can visit www.kadan.org/caregiver-jobs.

About Kadan Homecare

Kadan Homecare is a family-owned, private-duty home care agency providing companion and personal care for short- and long-term needs. Its highly trained care partners specialize in services including dementia care and post-discharge monitoring. For more than 40 years, Kadan has supported families across 13 metro Atlanta counties with home care needs.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 20 years of culture research and the results from 30 million employees surveyed across more than 80,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

SOURCE Kadan Homecare