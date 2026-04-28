Kadence Launches SpaceOps: The First Workplace Platform to Build Space Strategy on Real Occupancy Data

SpaceOps brings together an industry-first AI planning agent and live occupancy intelligence to produce defensible space decisions, from first scenario to final move, within the Kadence platform

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kadence today launched SpaceOps, a new product that takes enterprise workplace teams from portfolio scenario modeling through floor design, team assignment, and automated execution using occupancy data the organization is already generating, inside a single platform. For the first time, the data informing a space decision and the system implementing it live in the same place.

Unlike existing space planning tools that require sensors, separate platforms, expensive consultant deliverables, or manual coordination between planning and execution, SpaceOps is built on occupancy data an organization is already generating within Kadence. Plans are driven by who comes into which spaces when, and the teams they work alongside, not by org charts or consultant assumptions. SpaceOps can be combined with work ops to create within Kadence's dual-pillar architecture. WorkOps captures real-time behavioral data, including every booking, attendance pattern, automated check-in, and team cluster from daily workplace operations. SpaceOps draws directly on that signal to power scenario modeling and portfolio decisions.

The result is a virtuous, self improving loop: the data generated by running the workplace feeds the strategy that shapes it. Never before have companies been able to go from insight to execution in one platform, powered by Kadence's workplace agents.

SpaceOps includes a conversational AI agent that lets planners direct the work in plain language: consolidate to two floors, keep Engineering next to Product, show the headcount impact. Drawing on actual floorplans, team structure, and real occupancy patterns, the agent generates and iterates configurations and can start executing on workflows enabling workplace leaders to focus on more strategic activities. Planners can lock, override, or re-run any recommendation; the AI proposes, but every decision is the planner's to make.

The AI at the core of SpaceOps was designed and built by Kadence in-house specifically for workplace planning, not adapted from a general-purpose model. It was trained on years of occupancy data, floorplan context, and team structure which power it with an understanding of how organizations actually use space, not how the org chart suggests they should, and not how industry benchmarks assume they do.

"Workplace leaders are making million-dollar portfolio decisions every day with data they know they can't fully trust, with tools that were never built for the job. SpaceOps changes that," said Kadence co-founder and CEO, Dan Bladen. "It uses the occupancy signal your organization is already generating, turns it into a plan you can defend in front of a CFO, and carries that plan all the way through to go-live. That has never existed in a single platform before."

SpaceOps sits inside the Kadence platform, which is the same system employees already use to book desks and rooms. That means the occupancy data powering planning decisions is generated continuously, without additional instrumentation, and the execution layer operates in the same environment where day-to-day bookings live.

About Kadence

Kadence is the leading workplace operations platform for global enterprises, unifying people, spaces, and strategy in one intelligent system. Built for hybrid and multi-site organizations, Kadence brings together AI-powered space management, desk and room booking, visitor management, team scheduling, and real-time workplace insights in a single platform. More than 10,000 teams across 600+ companies in 40+ countries rely on Kadence to run their workplaces with clarity, confidence, and control.

Learn more at Kadence.co and LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Kadence