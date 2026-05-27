Kafene and Harry Ritchie's Jewelers Expand Access to Flexible Purchase Options for Jewelry Shoppers

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kafene, a leading lease-to-own platform that helps retailers offer more flexible purchase options to their customers, today announced a new partnership with Harry Ritchie's Jewelers, a multigenerational family jewelry chain with 16 locations across the Pacific Northwest. The partnership brings Kafene's lease-to-own solution to Harry Ritchie's guests at the point of sale, giving more shoppers the ability to take home the jewelry they want, with no credit needed.

Kafene takes a fundamentally different approach from the legacy, one-size-fits-all approval model. Instead, Kafene offers flexible, performance-based pricing that helps merchants approve more customers at terms that work for their business.

That philosophy found a natural home in Harry Ritchie's Jewelers, a merchant built on the belief that fine jewelry should be within reach for everyone. Founded in 1956 in Eugene, Oregon with the goal of making fine jewelry available to anyone through in-house financing, Harry Ritchie's has grown to 16 locations over seven decades. With Kafene at the point of sale, Harry Ritchie's can now say yes to even more guests — offering instant decisions and lease approval amounts up to $5,000. It's a partnership built on a shared promise: Everyone's welcome. That means you.

"Partnering with Harry Ritchie's is a natural fit for Kafene," said Neal Desai, CEO of Kafene. "They've spent nearly 70 years building trust across the Pacific Northwest, and we're bringing the technology to help them reach even more people at the point of sale. We're proud to be their lease-to-own partner."

"Our partnership with Kafene reflects our commitment to modernizing the guest experience while staying true to the vision our founders established generations ago—creating accessible pathways to ownership through flexible purchase options," said Harry Ritchie's CEO, Gabrielle Grazi. "As consumer needs evolve, this partnership allows Harry Ritchie's to offer a more seamless, technology-driven solution while continuing our legacy of trust, service and accessibility."

The partnership deepens Harry Ritchie's commitment to helping everyone bring home their dream jewelry at their dream price. Harry Ritchie's joins Kafene's growing network of furniture, electronics, appliance, and jewelry merchants across the country who use Kafene to drive revenue and serve more customers.

About Kafene

Kafene is a point-of-sale leasing platform that helps retailers offer customers more flexible purchase options through lease-to-own (LTO) agreements. Kafene's technology-driven platform delivers high approval rates through tiered, performance-based pricing — giving retailers the flexibility to approve more customers while maintaining the business outcomes that matter. For more information, visit www.kafene.com.

About Harry Ritchie's Jewelers

Founded more than 70 years ago, Harry Ritchie's is a Pacific Northwest fine jewelry retailer built on trust, accessibility and meaningful guest relationships. Blending legacy of service with a modern retail experience. Harry Ritchie's helps guests celebrate life's milestones through thoughtfully curated gold and diamond jewelry, flexible financing solutions, and a welcoming, guest-first approach.

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SOURCE Kafene