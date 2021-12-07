Kahlúa Challenges Couples to Stir Up Their Evening Routine, Awarding One Couple the Chance to win $25,000 by Going 30 Nights Internet-Free*

Nearly half of Americans spend five to six hours 2 a day on their phones and the average person will spend 76,500 hours, or almost nine years 3 , on their mobile device over the course of their life. While our screen routines have come to rule our individual daily lives, they are also stealing quality time from our partners. 40% 4 of people say they are often or sometimes bothered by the amount of time their partner spends on their screen and 51% say their partner is distracted by their phone during conversation. Whether it's work that blends from day to night or mindless scrolling while streaming, it's time to stir up our evening routines.

With the turn of the New Year and an opportunity to start fresh, the #KahluaStirItUpChallenge gives couples the chance to disconnect to reconnect, livening up their nightly routines for a big reward.

To enter, couples who think they have what it takes can head to Kahlua.com/en-us/StirItUpChallenge beginning today to tell us why they are ready to stir up their evening routine. The submission period will be live from 12:01AM EST December 7, 2021 – 11:59PM EST January 2, 2022. All entries must be submitted within this period in order to be eligible. The fine print:

Kahlúa will be selecting one lucky couple to embark on the 30-night challenge beginning Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 6:30PM local time and culminating on February 15, 2022 at 6:30AM local time. Valentine's Day, the biggest day of the year for couple connection, will mark the 30 th and final night of the challenge.

at local time and culminating on at local time. Valentine's Day, the biggest day of the year for couple connection, will mark the 30 and final night of the challenge. Every night, the couple will be expected to power down their screens and electronics from 6:30PM – 6:30AM local time.

– local time. Kahlúa will be providing the couple with a #KahluaStirItUpChallenge kit including a storage box for stashing phones during offline hours, in addition to 30-nights of activities – from perfecting the Kahlúa Espresso Martini, to facing off in a cooking challenge, to trying their hand at feng shui.

"In an always-on world, it's important we carve out time to be present and have a little fun," said Sona Bajaria, Vice President of Marketing, Kahlúa at Pernod Ricard USA. "This is the whole premise of the Kahlúa 'Stir Up Your Routine' campaign. We want to remind everyone how easy it can be to inject a little more playfulness into our every day."

So, how will Kahlúa really know if the couple successfully completed the 30-night challenge without acting on the temptation of turning on screens and Wi-Fi? A lie detector test! At challenge end on February 15, Kahlúa will be sending a polygraph examiner over to the couple's home to ask a series of questions helping to confirm true participation in order to receive the $25,000 cash prize and secure bragging rights.

"The #KahluaStirItUpChallenge is a fun way to reward those who are looking to stir up their evening routines for themselves and their partners," adds Rima Sawaya, Senior Brand Manager, Kahlúa. "What better time to do this than the New Year? We have the opportunity to break from our old routines and create new ones - not to mention, there is a renewed desire to spend alone time with your significant other after the busy holiday season."

For more information on the #KahluaStirItUp challenge and to access the complete set of rules including all requirements for submission entry and challenge participation if selected, please visit Kahlua.com/en-us/StirItUpChallenge.

Not up for committing to 30-nights without internet? Check out Kahlua.com/en-us/StirItUpChallenge for more inspiration on how to stir up your cocktail routine with Kahlúa and bring a boost of playfulness to your holiday celebrations with the beloved Kahlúa Espresso Martini and White Russian cocktails.

To view the "Stir Up Your Routine" campaign in full, check out Kahlúa's YouTube page. Follow along at @Kahlua and Kahlua.com for the latest from the coffee liqueur and its new winter campaign.

ABOUT PERNOD RICARD USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second-largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut® Vodka, Avión® Tequila, Chivas Regal® Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson® Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa® Liqueur, Malibu®, Martell® Cognac, Olmeca Altos® Tequila , Beefeater® Gin, Del Maguey® Single Village Mezcal, Monkey 47® Gin, Plymouth® Gin, Seagram's® Extra Dry Gin, Malfy® Gin, Hiram Walker® Liqueurs, Midleton® Irish Whiskey, Powers® Irish Whiskey, Redbreast® Irish Whiskey, Aberlour® Single Malt Scotch Whisky; Lillet®; Smithworks® Vodka, Jefferson's® Bourbon, Smooth Ambler® Whiskey, Rabbit Hole® Whiskey, Pernod® and Ricard®; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek®, Kenwood® Vineyards, Campo Viejo® and Brancott Estate®; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët® Champagne, G.H. Mumm™ Champagne and Mumm Napa® sparkling wines. Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 700 employees across the country. As "creators of conviviality," we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking. For more information on this, please visit: www.responsibility.org

*About the Kahlua Stir It Up Challenge

No purchase necessary. Must be 21+ resident of (50) U.S. or D.C. Registration ends 1/2/2022. See official rules at www.Kahlua.com/en-us/StirItUpChallenge. Odds of winning based upon number eligible entries received and decisions of judges. No alcoholic beverage is part of any prize award. Void wherever prohibited. Sponsor: Pernod Ricard, 250 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10177.

1National Coffee Association - National Coffee Data Trends, 2019

2Time spent on average on a smartphone in the U.S. 2021, Statista, 2021

3 You Will Spend 76,500 Hours, or Almost 9 Years of Your Life, Using Your Mobile Device, Entrepreneur.com, 2020

4Dating and Relationships in the Digital Age, Pew Research Center, 2020

CONTACT:

Blaine Rueber

929-213-4837

[email protected]

Jennifer Burchette

757-434-1159

[email protected]

SOURCE Pernod Ricard USA