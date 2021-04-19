Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Announces Summary Notice of Proposed Settlement Involving Purchasers of NewLink Common Stock

NEW ORLEANS, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

MICHAEL NGUYEN and KELLY NGUYEN, Individually and on Behalf of All Others Similarly Situated, Plaintiff, vs. NEWLINK GENETICS CORPORATION, CHARLES J. LINK, JR., and NICHOLAS N. VAHANIAN, Defendants. ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) Case No. 1:16-CV-3545

SUMMARY NOTICE

TO: ALL PERSONS WHO purchased NEWLINK COMMON STOCK (trading symbol NLNK) IN COVERED TRANSACTIONS between SEPTEMBER 17, 2013 and MAY 9, 2016:

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to an Order of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, that a telephonic hearing will be held on September 22, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. EST, before the Honorable William H. Pauley, III, for the purpose of determining: (1) whether the proposed Settlement for the sum of $13,500,000 in cash should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable and adequate; (2) whether, after the hearing, this Action should be dismissed with prejudice pursuant to the terms and conditions set forth in the Amended Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated as of March 24, 2021; (3) whether the Plan of Allocation is fair, reasonable and adequate and should be approved; and (4) whether the application of Lead Counsel for the payment of attorneys' fees and reimbursement of expenses incurred in this Action should be approved. The dial-in number for the telephonic hearing is (800) 955-3720 and the confirmation code is 780305.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired NewLink common stock (trading symbol NLNK) between September 17, 2013 and May 9, 2016, inclusive, your rights may be affected by the Settlement of this Action. If you have not received a detailed Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action ("Notice") and a copy of the Proof of Claim and Release, you should obtain copies by writing to NewLink Securities Litigation, c/o Rust Consulting, Inc. - 7212, P.O. Box 44, Minneapolis, MN 55440-0044, or by visiting the website at www.newlinksecuritieslitigation.com. The Notice contains details about this Action and Settlement, including what you must do to exclude yourself from the Settlement, object to the Settlement, or file a Proof of Claim. If you are a Class Member, in order to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Proof of Claim and Release postmarked no later than August 16, 2021, establishing that you are entitled to recovery.

If you desire to be excluded from the Class, you must submit a Request for Exclusion postmarked by August 16, 2021, in the manner and form explained in the detailed Notice referred to above. All Members of the Class who have not timely and validly requested exclusion from the Class will be bound by any judgment entered in the Action pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Amended Stipulation of Settlement. Your objection(s) must be mailed on or before August 16, 2021 to: the Court; Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC on behalf of the Lead Plaintiffs; and Counsel for the Defendants, at the following addresses:

COURT:

Clerk of the Court

Daniel Patrick Moynihan

United States Courthouse

500 Pearl Street

New York, New York 10007

FOR LEAD PLAINTIFFS:

Lewis S. Kahn

KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC

1100 Poydras Street, Suite 3200

New Orleans, LA 70163

Lead Counsel for Lead Plaintiffs

Michael and Kelly Nguyen and the Class

FOR DEFENDANTS:

Sarah M. Lightdale

Cooley LLP

55 Hudson Yards

New York, NY 10001

Counsel for Defendants NewLink Genetics Corporation,

Charles J. Link, Jr., and Nicholas N. Vahanian

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, THE CLERK'S OFFICE OR DEFENDANTS REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

If you have any questions about the settlement, you may contact Lead Counsel for Lead Plaintiffs and the Class at the address listed above.

DATED: April 2, 2021

THE HONORABLE WILLIAM H. PAULEY, III

UNITED STATES DISTRICT JUDGE

SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

