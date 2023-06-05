Kahoot! ASA to host a virtual Investor Day

OSLO, Norway, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahoot! ASA, the global learning and engagement platform company, will host a virtual Investor Day on Wednesday June 7, 2023 beginning at 15:00 CEST/09:00 EST/06:00 PST or applicable.

In the first section of the event, Kahoot!'s CEO, Eilert Hanoa and other members of the leadership team at Kahoot! will provide a company presentation, including long-term strategy, key initiatives, and ambitions followed by a Q&A session.

The second section will provide a deep dive into Kahoot!'s three business areas; Commercial, Education and Consumer & Experience, including product roadmap and commercial initiatives.

Participants interested in the event can register here.

Investor Relations:
Jonas Forslund
[email protected]

Media Relations:
Axel Heiberg-Andersen
[email protected]

About Kahoot!

Kahoot! is on a mission to make learning awesome! We want to empower everyone, including children, students, and employees to unlock their full learning potential. Our learning platform makes it easy for any individual or corporation to create, share, and host learning sessions that drive compelling engagement. Launched in 2013, Kahoot!'s vision is to build the leading learning platform in the world. Since launch, Kahoot! has hosted hundreds of millions of learning sessions with over 9 billion participants (non-unique) in more than 200 countries and regions. The Kahoot! Group includes Clever, the leading US K-12 EdTech learning platform, together with the learning apps DragonBox, Poio, Drops, Actimo, Motimate, and Whiteboard.fi. The Kahoot! Group is headquartered in Oslo, Norway with offices in the US, the UK, France, Finland, Estonia, Denmark, Spain and Poland. Kahoot! is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker KAHOT. Let's play!

