Kahoot! earns Level III Certification for Alignment with ESSA, proving requirements for positive student learning outcomes

"For years, Kahoot! has been loved by millions of students and teachers worldwide as a platform to create, discover, and play game-based learning experiences that supercharge student engagement," said Eilert Hanoa, CEO, Kahoot!. "With Level III certification in the ESSA evidence standards, educators and administrators can now be even more confident that using Kahoot! not only gets students excited about learning, but also improves students' academic performance."

Powering positive student learning outcomes

The ESSA evidence standards , which include four levels of evidence, help school districts choose interventions that are shown through robust research to improve learning. In 2023, Kahoot! announced it had earned Level IV certification , demonstrating a "well-defined logic model based on rigorous research." Kahoot!'s ESSA Level III certification now confirms that Kahoot! is supported by a properly designed and implemented correlational study, statistically controlling for selection bias, and showing a statistically significant positive effect on student learning outcomes. Kahoot! is also in the process of being validated for ESSA's Level II.

Kahoot! worked with LearnPlatform by Instructure , a third-party educational research company, to review an independent study for evidence that use of Kahoot! improves student learning. According to LearnPlatform, "The correlative study met 8 of 8 indicators related to ESSA's Level III 'Promising Evidence.' Usage of Kahoot! showed a positive, statistically significant relationship with students' academic outcomes (i.e., course exam scores) in a correlative study using statistical controls (e.g., GPA, year in school, and major)." This study demonstrated that the use of Kahoot!'s poll questions elevated student engagement compared to traditional lecture-based instruction.

"We have been proud to partner with Kahoot! as they continue to reinforce the importance of evidence in the learning journey," said Dr. Mary Styers, LearnPlatform by Instructure's Director of Research. "Rigorous, empirical studies such as this by Koppitsch and Meyer are critical in helping educators find and effectively utilize high-quality learning tools that will positively impact student outcomes."

Elevating learning with evidence-based solutions

Kahoot! is backed by a strong base of research , including a literature review of 93 academic studies showing the learning benefits of Kahoot! . These effects included improved learning performance, student attitudes and anxiety, attendance, participation, and classroom dynamics. 70 percent of studies including statistical significance tests showed that Kahoot! significantly raised students' final grades or test scores, compared to other teaching methods.

