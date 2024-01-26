Kahoot! earns Level III Certification for Alignment with ESSA, proving requirements for positive student learning outcomes

News provided by

Kahoot!

26 Jan, 2024, 07:51 ET

A recent independent study from LearnPlatform by Instructure confirms Kahoot! satisfies Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) Level III certification requirements.

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahoot!, the global learning and engagement platform company, today announced it has earned Level III certification for its alignment with standards outlined by the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA). This certification demonstrates "Promising Evidence" of Kahoot!'s efficacy in driving positive learning outcomes for students.

"For years, Kahoot! has been loved by millions of students and teachers worldwide as a platform to create, discover, and play game-based learning experiences that supercharge student engagement," said Eilert Hanoa, CEO, Kahoot!. "With Level III certification in the ESSA evidence standards, educators and administrators can now be even more confident that using Kahoot! not only gets students excited about learning, but also improves students' academic performance."

Powering positive student learning outcomes

The ESSA evidence standards, which include four levels of evidence, help school districts choose interventions that are shown through robust research to improve learning. In 2023, Kahoot! announced it had earned Level IV certification, demonstrating a "well-defined logic model based on rigorous research." Kahoot!'s ESSA Level III certification now confirms that Kahoot! is supported by a properly designed and implemented correlational study, statistically controlling for selection bias, and showing a statistically significant positive effect on student learning outcomes. Kahoot! is also in the process of being validated for ESSA's Level II.

Kahoot! worked with LearnPlatform by Instructure, a third-party educational research company, to review an independent study for evidence that use of Kahoot! improves student learning. According to LearnPlatform, "The correlative study met 8 of 8 indicators related to ESSA's Level III 'Promising Evidence.' Usage of Kahoot! showed a positive, statistically significant relationship with students' academic outcomes (i.e., course exam scores) in a correlative study using statistical controls (e.g., GPA, year in school, and major)." This study demonstrated that the use of Kahoot!'s poll questions elevated student engagement compared to traditional lecture-based instruction.

"We have been proud to partner with Kahoot! as they continue to reinforce the importance of evidence in the learning journey," said Dr. Mary Styers, LearnPlatform by Instructure's Director of Research. "Rigorous, empirical studies such as this by Koppitsch and Meyer are critical in helping educators find and effectively utilize high-quality learning tools that will positively impact student outcomes."

Elevating learning with evidence-based solutions

Kahoot! is backed by a strong base of research, including a literature review of 93 academic studies showing the learning benefits of Kahoot!. These effects included improved learning performance, student attitudes and anxiety, attendance, participation, and classroom dynamics. 70 percent of studies including statistical significance tests showed that Kahoot! significantly raised students' final grades or test scores, compared to other teaching methods. 

Interested in bringing Kahoot!'s evidence-based learning and engagement solutions to your school or school district? Sign up for Kahoot! EDU to get started today. 

Media Contact:
Alejandro Viquez
[email protected]

About Kahoot!

Kahoot! is on a mission to make learning awesome! We want to empower everyone, including children, students, and employees to unlock their full learning potential. Our learning platform makes it easy for any individual or corporation to create, share, and host learning sessions that drive compelling engagement. Launched in 2013, Kahoot!'s vision is to build the leading learning platform in the world. Since launch, Kahoot! has hosted hundreds of millions of learning sessions with over 10 billion participants (non-unique) in more than 200 countries and regions. The Kahoot! Group includes Clever, the leading US K-12 EdTech learning platform, together with the learning apps DragonBox, Poio, Drops, Actimo, Motimate, and Whiteboard.fi. The Kahoot! Group is headquartered in Oslo, Norway with offices in the US, the UK, France, Finland, Estonia, Denmark, Spain and Poland. Kahoot! is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker KAHOT. To learn more, visit us at kahoot.com. Let's play!

SOURCE Kahoot!

Also from this source

Employers Should Invest More in Frontline Employees, According to New Survey

Employers Should Invest More in Frontline Employees, According to New Survey

Kahoot!, the global learning and engagement platform company, today released its Kahoot! 2023 Workplace Culture Report, a comprehensive study on the...
Kahoot! reaches milestone of 10 billion global participants since launch

Kahoot! reaches milestone of 10 billion global participants since launch

Kahoot!, the global learning and engagement platform company, today announced that over 10 billion non-unique participants in 200 countries and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.