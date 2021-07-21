Kahoot! integrates with Zoom to deliver engagement in video conferencing and virtual learning

As the world has accelerated the adoption of video communications in work and social contexts, engagement has proven to be key to effective learning, collaboration and connection. At a time when many businesses are remaining virtual or preparing for a hybrid model, the Kahoot! app for Zoom will make it easier than ever for corporate leaders to connect and motivate their team members with Kahoot!'s interactive, game-based learning experiences.

The Kahoot! app for Zoom enables users to access, host and play Kahoot! games and learning content with other meeting attendees without ever leaving the Zoom Meeting or needing a second device. Corporate leaders can energize their teams in meetings, presentations and virtual events.

Unleash the potential of every video call

With the Kahoot! app for Zoom, hosts can harness the power of friendly competition and play to drive engagement for all participants. Users can facilitate pulse-checks with employees to gauge knowledge and gather feedback, inspire creative thinking with word clouds and empower participants' voices with polls, open-ended questions and more. Organizations can also crowdsource ideas and take collaboration to the next level with the brainstorm feature.

Meeting hosts will have instant access to data and reporting from their Kahoot! experience, enabling real-time responses based on audience interaction with the content. Hosts can also share the Kahoot! games as self-paced challenges with others who weren't able to attend live, or they can send the games to all participants to practice and improve their scores, extending attendees' engagement and boosting learning retention.

The next generation of learning, work and play

"Video communications have become an integral part of keeping people connected in organizations and among family and friends, and Zoom is one of the most popular platforms for our users to host and play Kahoot! games, as well as deliver interactive presentations powered by Kahoot!," said Eilert Hanoa, CEO, Kahoot!. "We're excited to launch the Kahoot! app for Zoom to offer an accessible, seamless experience that makes it simpler than ever to bring engagement and impactful learning to video calls of all kinds."

"As more workplaces and individuals embrace the flexibility of remote or hybrid systems, platforms that support building meaningful connections virtually will be key to thriving in the future of work," said Ross Mayfield, Product Lead, Zoom Apps & Integrations, Zoom. "With the Kahoot! app for Zoom, our users can easily turn any Zoom Meeting into a dynamic and interactive learning experience that players won't soon forget."

For more information read our blog post to learn how to use Kahoot! in Zoom.

About Kahoot!

Kahoot! is on a mission to make learning awesome! We want to empower everyone, including children, students, and employees to unlock their full learning potential. Our learning platform makes it easy for any individual or corporation to create, share, and play learning games that drive compelling engagement. Launched in 2013, Kahoot!'s vision is to build the leading learning platform in the world. In the last 12 months, 300 million games have been played on the Kahoot! platform with 1.8 billion participating players in more than 200 countries. The Kahoot! family also includes award-winning DragonBox math learning apps, the Poio learn to read app, the Drops language learning apps, the Actimo and Motimate employee engagement and corporate platforms and Whiteboard.fi, the online whiteboard tool for all educators, teachers and classrooms. The Kahoot! Group is headquartered in Oslo, Norway with offices in the US, the UK, France, Finland, Estonia, Denmark and Spain. Kahoot! is currently listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker KAHOT. Let's play!

