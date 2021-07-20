Kahoot! launches new GIPHY integration to deliver more fun, engaging and personalized learning

The Kahoot! learning platform has become a trusted destination for educators and learners of all ages worldwide, with more than 1.8 billion participating players in over 200 countries in the last 12 months. This includes over 8 million teachers and hundreds of millions of students who have enjoyed meaningful learning experiences on the Kahoot! platform in the last year.

GIPHY is the global platform that animates your world by helping people express themselves in unique, creative and entertaining ways through its library of over 10 billion GIFs, Clips and Stickers. More than 700 million people globally see or share GIPHY content every day.

While many schools look forward to reopening this fall—either full-time with social distancing or with a mix of classroom-based and virtual learning—building a sense of community where students and teachers are connected and engaged will be key to navigating these transitions effectively. This integration makes it easy for both educators and students to add their favorite looping video GIFs and animated stickers to learning games right from the kahoot creator, adding personality and a new visual dynamic to users' content.

Bringing next-level engagement to educators and learners worldwide

"As many schools around the world prepare for a very different back-to-school season in this unique year, we know that educators, students and families are looking for fresh, engaging ways to connect with each other and bring joy to learning," said Eilert Hanoa, CEO, Kahoot!. "GIPHY is one of the most widely-used and beloved sources of visual content to bring fun to conversations everywhere. We're very excited to offer this integration and help our users make learning even more awesome."

"As GIPHY's mission is to animate the world, we're excited about our integration into the Kahoot! experience," said Eric Goldfarb of GIPHY's Business Development team. "We love the idea that we can help support their mission of making learning online more fun and engaging, and think this will bring some great opportunities for personalization to their platform."

Through this integration, Kahoot! users can unleash their creativity and build more relevant, entertaining and impactful learning experiences for their students, co-workers, family and friends. Educators and other professionals can also take lessons and presentations to the next level by creating interactive presentations powered by Kahoot! with GIPHY content. With Kahoot!, users can drive engagement in any learning or social context by fostering active participation, curiosity and a sense of play that brings learning to life.

The GIPHY integration is now available for all Kahoot! users. All GIPHY content on Kahoot! is family-friendly and safe for learners of all ages to navigate independently. To learn more about how to use GIPHY with Kahoot!, read our blog post.

About Kahoot!

Kahoot! is on a mission to make learning awesome! We want to empower everyone, including children, students, and employees to unlock their full learning potential. Our learning platform makes it easy for any individual or corporation to create, share, and play learning games that drive compelling engagement. Launched in 2013, Kahoot!'s vision is to build the leading learning platform in the world. In the last 12 months, 300 million games have been played on the Kahoot! platform with 1.8 billion participating players in more than 200 countries. The Kahoot! family also includes award-winning DragonBox math learning apps, the Poio learn to read app, the Drops language learning apps, the Actimo and Motimate employee engagement and corporate platforms and Whiteboard.fi, the online whiteboard tool for all educators, teachers and classrooms. The Kahoot! Group is headquartered in Oslo, Norway with offices in the US, the UK, France, Finland, Estonia, Denmark and Spain. Kahoot! is currently listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker KAHOT. Let's play!

About GIPHY

GIPHY's mission is to animate your world. GIPHY is the visual communication platform where thousands of artists, brands, and pop culture moments make everyday expression a little more moving. GIPHY empowers users to discover and share the GIFs, Clips, and Stickers that make your conversations more positive, more expressive, and more you. Be Animated.

