Kahoot!+ makes learning and fun with family and friends easier than ever

"With the holidays around the corner, families and friends around the world are looking for new ways of connecting and having fun together at home, while parents are facing the challenge of keeping their kids engaged in learning," said Eilert Hanoa. CEO, Kahoot! "Kahoot! has become a go-to tool for students, teachers, families and social gatherings globally, and we are excited to launch Kahoot!+ to bring people together and make learning at home awesome."

Social distancing makes it difficult for friends and family to connect, and many parents are finding it challenging to keep their kids interested in learning at home. Kahoot! is dedicated to making learning at home awesome and helping people stay connected with exciting games and learning apps that bring families and friends together—no matter where they are. As of today, users will be able to sign up for any of three Kahoot!+ plan options best suited for them and access all the tools they need to create meaningful social and learning experiences at home.

Kahoot!+ Home unlocks new question and game options in the Kahoot! app for in-person and virtual play, with games of up to 20 players for $5 per month.

Kahoot!+ makes it easy to get social with fun and interactive games, whether you're together in-person or connecting remotely, with the following features:

Level up your fun with family and friends —Unlock new question types and game options—like puzzles, polls, word clouds and more—that will take game nights with family and friends to the next level and keep your gatherings fresh, fun and interactive.

—Games can easily be played face-to-face, through any video conferencing tool or even through challenges on the mobile app where players can complete at their own pace. Engage kids and empower their learning —With the Kahoot!+ Family and Premier plans, kids can unlock a collection of three award-winning learning apps that turn math and reading practice into an adventure. Kahoot! DragonBox Numbers , designed for kids from ages 4 to 8 years, introduces kids to math in a fun and kid-friendly way, helping them to build number sense and understand how numbers work. Kahoot! DragonBox Big Numbers adds even more challenge for children from 6 to 9 years, helping kids understand long addition and subtraction through exploration and play. For younger kids aged 3 to 8, the Kahoot! Poio Read app empowers young players to learn to read through their own exploration.

With millions of ready-to-play games available and a user-friendly interface to customize or build a game to suit any group's needs, Kahoot! helps create meaningful social experiences for every participant. In the last 12 months, Kahoot! had more than 1 billion participating players in over 200 countries, with more than 200 million games played on the platform.

Kahoot! is running an introductory offer on annual Kahoot!+ Family subscriptions. Learn more about the new Kahoot!+ offering and sign up here .

About Kahoot!

Kahoot! is on a mission to make learning awesome! We want to empower everyone, including children, students, and employees to unlock their full learning potential. Our learning platform makes it easy for any individual or corporation to create, share, and play learning games that drive compelling engagement. In addition, our family of apps takes math learning to a new level and empowers children to learn to read through play. Organizations can also connect and engage their work teams with Actimo, our employee engagement platform. Launched in 2013, Kahoot!'s vision is to build the leading learning platform in the world. In the last 12 months, more than 200 million games have been played on the Kahoot! platform with over one billion participating players in 200 countries. The company is headquartered in Norway with offices in the US, the UK, France, Finland, Denmark and Spain. Let's play!

