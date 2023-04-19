Kahoot! Unveils Game-changing Engagement Tools to Help Enterprises Increase the Impact of Corporate Learning

87% of corporate workers feel bored at work, and 35% are mentally checked out of online training; new story-based learning format engages all types of learners

OSLO, Norway, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahoot!, the global learning and engagement platform company, today announced that it is further improving Kahoot! 360, its offering for business professionals, with the launch of "Story," - a 'mobile first' interactive storytelling format which makes online knowledge sharing with Kahoot! Courses even easier and more engaging. Kahoot! is already used by 97% of the Fortune 500 to add engagement to training, presentations and events and in recent years the company has been building out 'Courses,' a comprehensive Corporate Learning solution. Courses allow trainers and presenters to design engaging learning experiences comprising different content formats such as video, Kahoot! sessions, and documents inside the Kahoot! platform.

Kahoot! Story

As a part of Kahoot!'s track record in continuous innovation, the company is planning to take full benefit of new generative AI content creation tools and integrate these into Story later in 2023. This will ultimately make it even easier for users of Kahoot! to turn dry documents and presentations into engaging learning experiences or to create courses from scratch in minutes.

The launch of Story comes at a moment when companies worldwide face increasing urgency to reskill their employees and upgrade their corporate training. Kahoot! continues to double down on engagement as a means to drive behavioral change in the corporate arena. Technology is driving change, automation is displacing jobs, and the challenges of hybrid and remote work are making it harder to develop and retain talent. Too often, conventional online training tools are part of the problem. Harvard Business Review reports that 75% of senior managers are dissatisfied with their L&D initiatives, and Gartner reports that 70% of employees feel they lack the skills required to do their jobs.

Additionally, a recent survey commissioned by Kahoot!, the 2022 Workplace Culture Report , found that many employees feel bored and disengaged by conventional online training and virtual presentations:

87% of workers feel bored at work, mostly due to ineffective online training and virtual presentations

Only 14% of employees are actively listening and paying attention to online training for the whole time

46% said the content of online training and virtual presentations is not personally relevant to them

Modern online training experiences, like the new Kahoot! Story microlearning format, can be at the center of the solution to all these challenges.

"Training employees tops the agenda in many organizations this year and the spotlight on impactful L&D programs will only grow as companies put people and skills at the center of organizational success," said James Micklethwait, VP, Kahoot! at Work. "Employers spend hundreds of billions of dollars on training each year, but too often this investment is not delivering results due to a lack of engagement. We're super excited to launch "Story" - an interactive storytelling content format which will make Kahoot! Courses even better. When combined with the famous Kahoot! quiz, these two world class formats create a truly unique learning experience and allow enterprises to deliver engaging asynchronous corporate learning at scale. We are bringing the fun of game-based learning to the modern workforce to keep employees motivated, learning and engaged."

Modern workplaces require reinventing a new training experience

Old systems simply weren't designed for today's hybrid corporate training environment and new data reveals that they aren't working with Gen Z. According to Kahoot!'s report, 44% of Gen Z are the most checked out of current online training events. L&D professionals need to find new ways to maintain engagement and meet future goals.

Story makes it easier for companies to create their own fun, engaging, visually impactful training content. The Story creator tool has an easy-to-use interface with built-in premium image library and video integrations, enabling users to build a powerful, great-looking story with any type of content. Story is inspired by the success Kahoot!'s Motimate mobile learning app has had with European Enterprise customers.

Because Story is a microlearning format, designed to be mobile-first and consumed in less than seven minutes, it avoids "content dumping" or overwhelming people with too much information too fast. Seventy percent of conventional corporate training is forgotten within 24 hours; Story is intended to help employees retain more information by sharing knowledge in a coherent, digestible way. The new Story format also makes it easier for employees to share knowledge with peers outside of conventional meeting spaces.

Story is now available as part of Kahoot! 360 Spirit, Kahoot!'s flagship plan for corporate learning and employee engagement. The new Kahoot! Story format has already been used successfully in Europe by leading brands in numerous verticals including financial services, retail and technology.

To get started with Story, visit our website .

