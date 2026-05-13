Kahua® Introduces Embedded AI within Its Construction Project Management Platform

As AI adoption accelerates across the construction industry, many solutions focus on point capabilities such as document search, task automation and field productivity. For teams managing programs, however, AI must operate within the secure access controls and accountability frameworks that govern how work gets done.

"AI in construction is moving away from standalone point solutions towards unified enterprise platforms, where automation and agent-based capabilities are directly embedded into core workflows," said Sophie Planken-Bichler, Industry Analyst at Verdantix. "Recent market acquisitions underscore this transition from bolt‑on AI features to deeply integrated intelligent workflows. However, without robust data governance and strong data foundations, AI risks amplifying fragmentation rather than reducing it. The next phase of innovation will be defined less by individual AI features and more by how effectively intelligence is embedded into day-to-day capital program execution."

Noa operates securely inside the Kahua platform, so teams can use AI without moving project data into separate tools or disconnected environments. That gives Noa the context to support how work moves across capital programs.

"The Kahua platform has always been highly configurable to the diverse ways construction projects actually work," said Scott Unger, CEO of Kahua. "Noa brings AI into the system of record so teams can navigate complexity and change with intelligence that's built on their existing project data, inside the platform where they already collaborate and manage their work."

Noa enables users to take action inside the Kahua platform through two primary capabilities. Noa Assists helps teams reduce manual work across routine project processes from search and summarization to writing assistance, record retrieval, content extraction, reporting, RFIs, and submittals. Noa Creates lets users design and deploy applications and workflows using natural language inside Kahua's kBuilder Canvas™ environment, helping teams build new applications and consolidate point solutions without relying on custom development or external tools.

"We are embracing AI across our organization and are realizing meaningful value from how our teams are applying it to address everyday challenges. What stands out about Kahua's AI approach is its ability to reduce manual, repetitive work while maintaining strong data security," said Ben Bohmann, associate director of design & construction, at University of Colorado Anschutz. "Noa will enable us to customize the platform to our operations and create targeted applications that enhance project delivery. With AI embedded in our PMIS, our teams will better leverage project data and operate more effectively, driving efficiencies that keep us focused on meeting customer expectations and delivering high-quality outcomes."

With Noa, Kahua extends its system-of-record foundation by bringing AI securely into the workflows, data, and decisions that shape capital program delivery. Unlike standalone AI tools, Noa's intelligence layer operates within Kahua's governed environment, keeping project data secure while helping organizations automate work, create new solutions and adapt quickly as requirements change.

Noa is now available within the Kahua platform. To learn more about Kahua AI and the company's secure, enterprise-ready approach to AI in construction, visit kahua.com/ai.

About Kahua

Kahua® is an AI enterprise construction platform built to connect the people, processes, and data behind complex capital programs. Trusted globally across government, healthcare, education, commercial, and energy sectors, Kahua serves as a system of record for owners and delivery teams, bringing stakeholders into a single governed environment for portfolio-level visibility and collaboration across the full asset lifecycle. With intelligent, purpose-built solutions for key industries and a highly configurable platform, Kahua adapts to how teams work today and tomorrow.

Media Contact:

Sonya Lehner

Senior Director, Brand & Communications

Kahua

[email protected]

SOURCE Kahua