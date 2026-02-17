Kahua Introduces kBuilder Canvas, Bringing AI-Assisted, No-Code Solution Design to Construction Project Management

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahua, a leading platform for asset centric project management®, today announced kBuilder Canvas: a new AI-assisted, no-code solution builder designed to change how construction organizations configure, adapt and evolve their project management information systems.

kBuilder Canvas helps customers and partners design, visualize, and iterate on apps and workflows in real time using natural language or a visual builder.

Built on the proven foundation of kBuilder, Kahua's original low-code platform used to support some of the world's most complex capital programs, kBuilder Canvas brings app and workflow design directly into the Kahua Platform. It helps customers and partners design, visualize and iterate on apps and workflows in real time using natural language or a visual builder, without writing code or relying on external tools.

Construction organizations operate in environments defined by constant change, evolving regulations, expanding programs and unique internal processes. Yet many project management systems remain rigid, forcing teams into one-size-fits-all workflows or slow, costly customization cycles. kBuilder Canvas addresses this gap by making configuration faster, more accessible and easier to test before anything goes live.

"AI delivers real value when it removes the work that slows people down every day," said Brian Moore, Kahua co-founder and president. "kBuilder Canvas uses AI to streamline design and development tasks that consume time and attention, giving customers and partners a faster way to design, test and refine solutions inside Kahua. It lets teams focus on higher-value problem solving and adapt their systems as their needs evolve."

For Kahua partners, kBuilder Canvas enables rapid iteration and more efficient collaboration with clients.

"kBuilder Canvas fundamentally changes how we design and deliver solutions," said Nate Mansfield, K2 Consulting, a Kahua implementation and application development partner. "By offloading time-consuming configuration tasks to AI, we can focus on architecture, user experience and solving more complex problems. The ability to iterate in minutes instead of weeks means we can deliver more value to clients without sacrificing governance or quality."

Early customer feedback highlights the impact of empowering functional teams while preserving the role of technical expertise.

"kBuilder Canvas gives our teams a way to explore and evaluate process or design changes before engaging technical experts," said Angela Jacobs, Senior Director at the University of Illinois System. "This helps clarify requirements, reduce resource dependencies and make better use of specialized technical expertise. It has the potential to significantly accelerate how we continue to build on our Kahua foundation."

Unlike generic no-code tools, kBuilder Canvas is built directly into the Kahua Platform and follows the same security, permissions and governance controls customers rely on today. Applications and workflows designed in kBuilder Canvas connect seamlessly with existing Kahua data and AI capabilities, ensuring consistency, security and scalability.

Kahua is launching Early Access to kBuilder Canvas for customers and partners, allowing participants to begin exploring its capabilities and providing feedback as the product continues to evolve. Broader release and expanded deployment capabilities are planned for later in 2026. Customers and partners interested in exploring kBuilder Canvas through Early Access can learn more at https://kahua.com/kbuilder-canvas.

