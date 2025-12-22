KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME ★5 Kikoru in Her Santa Suit is Here to Bring the Holiday Cheer!

Lifting the Spirit of her Squad As a Defender with Buffs and Recovery Skills!

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME, co-produced by Akatsuki Games, TOHO, and Production I.G, is thrilled to announce that ★5 [Full-Power Christmas] Kikoru Shinomiya in her Santa suit, who appears in the currently available Main Story Chapter 6, will finally be available as a playable character just in time for Christmas! Mastering recovery skills and damage buffs, she excels as a Defender, supporting her squad with holiday cheer.

Plus, the next Raid Battle against Kaiju No. 10 (Giant Form) is scheduled to begin on December 22 (JST, UTC+9)!

◆ New ★5 Character [Full-Power Christmas] Kikoru Shinomiya

■ Pickup Character Trailer: Kikoru Shinomiya [Full-Power Christmas]

https://youtu.be/jMlTC2yOQzg

★5 [Full-Power Christmas] Kikoru Shinomiya joins the battle in this update!

Kikoru in a Santa suit makes an appearance in the recently released Main Story Chapter 6. Unlike the highly motivated Gen Narumi, Kikoru is reluctant to participate in the Christmas event. Her unusual behavior seems to be deeply rooted in a memory tied to Christmas. Be sure to check Main Story Chapter 6 to discover the memory she holds close to her heart.

This version of Kikoru is a Defender specializing entirely in protecting allies, setting her apart from previous versions of her character in THE GAME. With her Combat Skills and Ultimate Skill, she can provide support such as HP recovery for allies, buff application, and debuff removal.

Furthermore, by acquiring an additional passive skill through leveling up, she gains the ability to revive a single fallen ally. This allows her to support the squad with an even stronger defense.

■ New ★5 Character

[Full-Power Christmas] Kikoru Shinomiya (Optimal weapon type: Ax)

■ New ★5 Weapon

Ax-Xmas 25 (Ax)

◆ Raid Battle: Kaiju No. 10 (Giant Form)

Raid Battle: Kaiju No. 10 (Giant Form) is now available!

Raid Battle is an event in which all players will work together to take down a Kaiju.

Challenge the Kaiju to progress along the Raid Battle Missions and earn rewards!

■ About KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME

Title: Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME￥





Planning & Production: Akatsuki Games Inc., TOHO CO., LTD., Production I.G, Inc.





Development & Operation: Akatsuki Games Inc.





Publicity Cooperation: TOHO CO., LTD., Production I.G, Inc.





Distribution: Akatsuki Games Inc.





Available Platforms: App Store, Google Play Store, Steam®





Supported Languages: Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, French





Price: Free-to-play (with in-app purchases)





Copyright Notice:

© JAKDF 3rd Division © Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA

© Akatsuki Games Inc./TOHO CO., LTD./Production I.G

Official Game Website: https://kj8-thegame.com/en/





Official Game X: https://x.com/kj8_TheGame_EN





Official Game YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@kj8-TheGame-EN

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/kaiju-no-8-the-game/id6742088839





Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.aktsk.games.kaiju_no8_the_game

■ About Anime Kaiju No. 8

Based on the popular manga series by Naoya Matsumoto, serialized on Shonen Jump+ (Shueisha) since 2020, the anime Kaiju No. 8 portrays intense battles between the Japan Defense Force, tasked with eliminating Kaiju, and the monstrous creatures that routinely threaten human lives. In Japan, the original manga has surpassed 19 million copies in circulation (including digital editions), with 16 volumes published to date (as of September 4, 2025).

The Anime Season 1, which aired from April to June 2024, quickly gained massive popularity, ranking No.1 on domestic daily rankings across major streaming platforms in Japan. A theatrical compilation of Season 1, including the side story Hoshina's Day Off, premiered in Japan on March 28, 2025. Subsequently, the Anime Season 2 aired from July to September, 2025, drawing enthusiastic reactions from fans worldwide.

■ Company Overview: Akatsuki Games Inc.

It is our mission to connect the emotions of people around the world by putting our beliefs and "why" into games. We challenge ourselves to create global hits as a world-class game company with the highest standards of development and operation in Japan.

In addition to the experience of operating games such as Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle (published by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.) and Romancing SaGa Re; Universe (published by SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD.), we are taking on the challenges of using high-end 3D graphics display and development on multiple devices. We will deliver the highest quality games for everyone around the world to enjoy.

Official Website: https://games.aktsk.jp/en/





Founded: December 2021





Representative: CEO Yuki Totsuka





Headquarters: 8F oak meguro, 2-13-30 Kamiosaki, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan





Business Activities: Game Development & Operations

