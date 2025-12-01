KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME Main Story Chapter 6: Operation: Reclaim Christmas Eve Now Released!

New ★5 Gen Narumi Joins the Battle!

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME, co-produced by Akatsuki Games, TOHO, and Production I.G, is excited to announce that Main Story Chapter 6: Operation: Reclaim Christmas Eve and the new ★5 character [Japan's Strongest Santa] Gen Narumi are now available!

◆ Main Story Chapter 6: Operation: Reclaim Christmas Eve Now Released!

Kaiju No.8 THE GAME Main Story Chapter 6: Operation: Reclaim Christmas Eve

As part of the Defense Force's public relations activities, an annual Christmas event is held to deliver presents to children. This tradition has been upheld by the First Division since before Former Director General Shinomiya became its Captain. The First Division continues to keep the tradition alive, but this year, members from other divisions are joining as well.

Among the First Division members, Gen Narumi puts on a Santa suit, while Kafka dresses up as a reindeer. As they are exchanging jolly smiles with children, a Dimensional Gate suddenly emerges along the coast of Tokyo Bay. While the First Division is busy tackling the Dimensional Gate, the Third Division, led by Akari Minase, rushes in to support.

Meanwhile, Kikoru is troubled by the sudden mission, as memories from a long-ago Christmas resurface. A holiday she was supposed to spend with her parents, a night filled with broken promises that still lingers in her heart.

A peaceful mission of distributing presents intertwines with the sudden Dimensional Gate emergence, Operation: Reclaim Christmas Eve. With each of their hopes held close, they rise up to protect the smiles of the children and the city.

■ New Chapter Event

To celebrate the release of Main Story Chapter 6, the New Chapter Event is now available.

Progress through Main Story Chapter 6 and challenge the Score Battles to earn rewards up to Dimensional Crystal x1500.

■ Main Story Chapter 6 Release Celebration Login Bonus

Starting from December 1st, 2025 JST (UTC+9), log in during the campaign period to get up to 10 Pickup Gacha Tickets.

◆ New ★5 Character [Japan's Strongest Santa] Gen Narumi

■ Pickup Character Trailer: Gen Narumi [Japan's Strongest Santa]

https://youtu.be/YfKcOHlR7XI

Gen Narumi is giving his all for the Christmas event hosted by the Defense Force, making an appearance in a Santa suit.

He's here to show a different side of himself than usual in the Santa suit while handing out presents to children. He claims he's doing it so that his "popularity will skyrocket with the kids," but what is his true intention…?

■ Introduction

Naoya Matsumoto's hit manga series, Kaiju No. 8, has been serialized on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+, and with over 19 million copies printed and distributed in Japan (including digital editions) across 16 published volumes. The anime Kaiju No. 8 has also garnered immense popularity not only in Japan but also worldwide, particularly in North America.

Following its global success, Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME—co-produced by the powerhouse team of Akatsuki Games, TOHO, and Production I.G—is now officially available on the App Store, Google Play, and Steam®.

■ About KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME

Title: Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME

Planning & Production: Akatsuki Games Inc., TOHO CO., LTD., Production I.G, Inc.

Development & Operation: Akatsuki Games Inc.

Publicity Cooperation: TOHO CO., LTD., Production I.G, Inc.

Distribution: Akatsuki Games Inc.

Available Platforms: App Store, Google Play Store, Steam®

Supported Languages: Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, French

Price: Free-to-play (with in-app purchases)

Copyright Notice: © JAKDF 3rd Division © Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA © Akatsuki Games Inc./TOHO CO., LTD./Production I.G

Official Game Website: https://kj8-thegame.com/en/

Official Game X: https://x.com/kj8_TheGame_EN

Official Game YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@kj8-TheGame-EN

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/kaiju-no-8-the-game/id6742088839

Google Play Store:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.aktsk.games.kaiju_no8_the_game

Steam®: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3393070

■ About Anime Kaiju No. 8

Based on the popular manga series by Naoya Matsumoto, serialized on Shonen Jump+ (Shueisha) since 2020, the anime Kaiju No. 8 portrays intense battles between the Japan Defense Force, tasked with eliminating Kaiju, and the monstrous creatures that routinely threaten human lives. In Japan, the original manga has surpassed 19 million copies in circulation (including digital editions), with 16 volumes published to date (as of September 4, 2025).

The Anime Season 1, which aired from April to June 2024, quickly gained massive popularity, ranking No.1 on domestic daily rankings across major streaming platforms in Japan. A theatrical compilation of Season 1, including the side story Hoshina's Day Off, premiered in Japan on March 28, 2025. Subsequently, the Anime Season 2 aired from July to September, 2025, drawing enthusiastic reactions from fans worldwide.

■ Company Overview: Akatsuki Games Inc.

It is our mission to connect the emotions of people around the world by putting our beliefs and "why" into games. We challenge ourselves to create global hits as a world-class game company with the highest standards of development and operation in Japan.

In addition to the experience of operating games such as Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle (published by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.) and Romancing SaGa Re; Universe (published by SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD.), we are taking on the challenges of using high-end 3D graphics display and development on multiple devices. We will deliver the highest quality games for everyone around the world to enjoy.

Official Website: https://games.aktsk.jp/en/

Founded: December 2021

Representative: CEO Yuki Totsuka

Headquarters: 8F oak meguro, 2-13-30 Kamiosaki, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Business Activities: Game Development & Operations

Please be sure to include the following copyright notice when publishing articles or images related to this release:

© JAKDF 3rd Division © Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA

© Akatsuki Games Inc./TOHO CO., LTD./Production I.G

SOURCE Akatsuki Games Inc.