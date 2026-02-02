KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME Celebrates Half Anniversary with out-of-this-dimension Campaigns! 30,000 Dimensional Crystals Up for Grabs & Witness Kaiju No. 8's New Form!

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME, co-produced by Akatsuki Games, TOHO, and Production I.G, is thrilled to announce a massive celebration for the Half Anniversary milestone. Enjoy a wealth of new content, including Main Story Chapter 8, the new playable ★5 character Spear Sagan, daily free gacha pulls, rewards of up to 30,000 Dimensional Crystals, and much more!

◆ Dive to NEXT DIMENSION: KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME HALF ANNIVERSARY!

KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME HALF ANNIVERSARY Celebration starts today!

© JAKDF 3rd Division © Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA © Akatsuki Games Inc./TOHO CO., LTD./Production I.G

The main story crosses the Dimensional Gate and enters a whole new dimension. The stage shifts to the frozen parallel world of Dubai.

To celebrate our Half Anniversary, the campaign rewards are also reaching a whole new dimension. Throughout the event, we are launching out-of-this-dimension campaigns, distributing up to 30,000 Dimensional Crystals through login bonuses and event rewards!

▼Half Anniversary campaign details below

HALF ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL SITE < https://kj8-thegame.com/halfanniversary/en >

◆ Half Anniversary Celebrationー8 Free Pulls Daily up to 80 pulls!

To celebrate our Half Anniversary, we're holding a daily 8 Free Pulls Gacha event!

Log in during the event period to claim an 8 Free Pulls Daily Gacha Ticket II x1 once per day, for a total of up to 10 tickets!

*For more details, please check out the in-game announcement.

◆ Main Story Chapter 8: Plan D

Main Story Chapter 8: Plan D is now available!

To protect her comrades, Sagan Shinomiya plunges into the frozen parallel world of Dubai.

Facing Dimensional Identified Kaiju No. 6 entirely alone, she fights to hold the line until the very moment the Dimensional Gate—her only path home—closes forever.

Carrying the memories of fallen comrades and her devotion to those she must protect, Sagan abandons all defense, committing herself to a final, desperate assault.

◆ New ★5 Character [Over Limit] Sagan Shinomiya

★5 [Over Limit] Sagan Shinomiya joins the battle in this update!

Sagan transforms her unique shield into its spear configuration, Mode: Lance.

While using the weapon in this form was once deemed impossible due to the sheer physical strain, Sagan is able to wield it because she is willing to endure the overwhelming physical toll. Forcing her body beyond its limits, she stands defiant against the might of Dimensional Identified Kaiju No. 6.

■ New ★5 Character

[Over Limit] Sagan Shinomiya (Optimal weapon type: Spear)

■ New ★5 Weapon

Lc-Anorollal (Spear)

■ Pickup Character Trailer: [Over Limit] Sagan Shinomiya

https://youtu.be/KpmFeXML9dI

◆ Pickup Gacha Rerun: Soshiro Hoshina

This Pickup Gacha features the following character and weapon!

■ ★5 Character

[United Front] Soshiro Hoshina (Optimal weapon type: Twin Swords)

■ ★5 Weapon

SW-Susanoo (Twin Swords)

*Check Gacha > PICK UP in-game for character and weapon details.

*The character and weapon listed above may also appear in other Pick Up Gachas.

◆ Paid-Only ★5 Guaranteed Gacha [Blunt]

To celebrate the Half Anniversary, we are holding several rounds of type-specific Paid-Only ★5 Guaranteed Gachas! In round 1, you are guaranteed at least one ★5 Blunt character.

*This gacha is limited to one-time usage. After you perform the pull once, this gacha will no longer be displayed.

*For more details, please check out the in-game announcement.

■ About KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME

Title: Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME

Planning & Production: Akatsuki Games Inc., TOHO CO., LTD., Production I.G, Inc.

Development & Operation: Akatsuki Games Inc.

Publicity Cooperation: TOHO CO., LTD., Production I.G, Inc.

Distribution: Akatsuki Games Inc.

Available Platforms: App Store, Google Play Store, Steam®

Supported Languages: Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, French

Price: Free-to-play (with in-app purchases)

Copyright Notice: © JAKDF 3rd Division © Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA © Akatsuki Games Inc./TOHO CO., LTD./Production I.G

Official Game Website: https://kj8-thegame.com/en/

Official Game X: https://x.com/kj8_TheGame_EN

Official Game YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@kj8-TheGame-EN

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/kaiju-no-8-the-game/id6742088839

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.aktsk.games.kaiju_no8_the_game

Steam®: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3393070

■ About Anime Kaiju No. 8

Based on the popular manga series by Naoya Matsumoto, serialized on Shonen Jump+ (Shueisha) since 2020, the anime Kaiju No. 8 portrays intense battles between the Japan Defense Force, tasked with eliminating Kaiju, and the monstrous creatures that routinely threaten human lives. In Japan, the original manga has surpassed 19 million copies in circulation (including digital editions), with 16 volumes published to date (as of September 4, 2025).

The Anime Season 1, which aired from April to June 2024, quickly gained massive popularity, ranking No. 1 on domestic daily rankings across major streaming platforms in Japan. Building on that momentum, a theatrical compilation of Season 1, including the side story Hoshina's Day Off, premiered in Japan on March 28, 2025. Subsequently, the Anime Season 2 aired from July to September 2025. Furthermore, the production of the Final Chapter and an original short animation, Narumi's Week at Work, has been officially announced, as the series continues to draw enthusiastic reactions from fans worldwide.

■ Company Overview: Akatsuki Games Inc.

It is our mission to connect the emotions of people around the world by putting our beliefs and "why" into games. We challenge ourselves to create global hits as a world-class game company with the highest standards of development and operation in Japan.

In addition to the experience of operating games such as Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle (published by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.) and Romancing SaGa Re; Universe (published by SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD.), we are taking on the challenges of using high-end 3D graphics display and development on multiple devices. We will deliver the highest quality games for everyone around the world to enjoy.

Official Website: https://games.aktsk.jp/en/





Founded: December 2021





Representative: CEO Yuki Totsuka





Headquarters: 8F oak meguro, 2-13-30 Kamiosaki, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan





Business Activities: Game Development & Operations

Please be sure to include the following copyright notice when publishing articles or images related to this release:

© JAKDF 3rd Division © Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA

© Akatsuki Games Inc./TOHO CO., LTD./Production I.G

Additional Assets: HERE

SOURCE Akatsuki Games Inc.