KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME New ★5 Ax Soshiro Hoshina Joins The Battle!

Earn Up to 1,500 Dimensional Crystals in the

Special Event [The Weapon Within] Featuring Kikoru and Hoshina!

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME, co-produced by Akatsuki Games, TOHO, and Production I.G, is thrilled to announce the new ★5 Character [Ax Technique Proficiency] Soshiro Hoshina coupled with a new Special Event featuring Hoshina and Kikoru testing their limits at the training grounds.

Enjoy a side of the characters beyond the main story, and earn rewards such as a new Home background, up to 1,500 Dimensional Crystals, and more!

◆ Special Event [The Weapon Within] Now Available!

The new Special Event features a story centered on Soshiro Hoshina and Kikoru Shinomiya, showing parts of their daily lives that are usually hidden away from the main story.

The new event, Special Event [The Weapon Within], will begin on January 9, 2026.

The story is set in Tachikawa Base. During a warehouse cleanup, two items were discovered: a Greatsword that was once prototyped as Kikoru Shinomiya's custom weapon but was scrapped before practical use, and a prototype "Ax" created during the development process for her current custom weapon. When Kikoru Shinomiya visited the Third Division for training, Soshiro Hoshina challenged Kikoru to a sparring match using these weapons.

Hoshina shoulders the Ax while Kikoru wields the Greatsword. As they fiercely trade blows with unfamiliar weapons, Hoshina poses a question to Kikoru that she is "critically lacking one thing"—what could it be?

Keep a close eye on the two going all out during training in this Special Event story!

In this Special Event, you can earn:

A new Home background

Up to 1,500 Dimensional Crystals

The event-limited ★4 weapon "Ax-Bison 91" (Ax)

*Dimensional Crystals can be obtained from quest clear rewards, mission rewards, and from the event item Exchange Shop.

◆ New ★5 Character [Ax Technique Proficiency] Soshiro Hoshina

★5 [Ax Technique Proficiency] Soshiro Hoshina joins the battle in this update!

Soshiro Hoshina is the Vice-Captain of the Japan Defense Force Third Division. A sword specialist, he comes from a family that has been fighting Kaiju since the Muromachi period. Despite his mastery of the sword, Hoshina is also proficient with the ax—and now takes on the role of guiding Kikoru Shinomiya.

What is Hoshina trying to convey to Kikoru by picking up the ax once again? Enjoy the full story in the Special Event [The Weapon Within].

■ New ★5 Character

[Ax Technique Proficiency] Soshiro Hoshina (Optimal weapon type: Ax)

■ New ★5 Weapon

Ax-0087 (Ax)

■ Pickup Character Trailer: [Ax Technique Proficiency] Soshiro Hoshina

https://youtu.be/FdDxTEpDZUI

■ [Ax Technique Proficiency] Soshiro Hoshina Character Art

■ Introduction

Naoya Matsumoto's hit manga series, Kaiju No. 8, has been serialized on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+, and with over 19 million copies printed and distributed in Japan (including digital editions) across 16 published volumes. The anime Kaiju No. 8 has also garnered immense popularity not only in Japan but also worldwide, particularly in North America.

Following its global success, Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME—co-produced by the powerhouse team of Akatsuki Games, TOHO, and Production I.G—is now officially available on the App Store, Google Play, and Steam®.

■ About KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME

Title: Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME

Planning & Production: Akatsuki Games Inc., TOHO CO., LTD., Production I.G, Inc.

Development & Operation: Akatsuki Games Inc.

Publicity Cooperation: TOHO CO., LTD., Production I.G, Inc.

Distribution: Akatsuki Games Inc.

Available Platforms: App Store, Google Play Store, Steam®

Supported Languages: Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, French

Price: Free-to-play (with in-app purchases)

Copyright Notice:

© JAKDF 3rd Division © Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA © Akatsuki Games Inc./TOHO CO., LTD./Production I.G Official Game Website: https://kj8-thegame.com/en/

Official Game X: https://x.com/kj8_TheGame_EN

Official Game YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@kj8-TheGame-EN

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/kaiju-no-8-the-game/id6742088839

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.aktsk.games.kaiju_no8_the_game

Steam®: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3393070

■ About Anime Kaiju No. 8

Based on the popular manga series by Naoya Matsumoto, serialized on Shonen Jump+ (Shueisha) since 2020, the anime Kaiju No. 8 portrays intense battles between the Japan Defense Force, tasked with eliminating Kaiju, and the monstrous creatures that routinely threaten human lives. In Japan, the original manga has surpassed 19 million copies in circulation (including digital editions), with 16 volumes published to date (as of September 4, 2025).

The Anime Season 1, which aired from April to June 2024, quickly gained massive popularity, ranking No.1 on domestic daily rankings across major streaming platforms in Japan. A theatrical compilation of Season 1, including the side story Hoshina's Day Off, premiered in Japan on March 28, 2025. Subsequently, the Anime Season 2 aired from July to September, 2025, drawing enthusiastic reactions from fans worldwide.

■ Company Overview: Akatsuki Games Inc.

It is our mission to connect the emotions of people around the world by putting our beliefs and "why" into games. We challenge ourselves to create global hits as a world-class game company with the highest standards of development and operation in Japan.

In addition to the experience of operating games such as Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle (published by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.) and Romancing SaGa Re; Universe (published by SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD.), we are taking on the challenges of using high-end 3D graphics display and development on multiple devices. We will deliver the highest quality games for everyone around the world to enjoy.

Official Website: https://games.aktsk.jp/en/

Founded: December 2021

Representative: CEO Yuki Totsuka

Headquarters: 8F oak meguro, 2-13-30 Kamiosaki, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Business Activities: Game Development & Operations

To refer to or reuse any of our content or graphics, please include the copyright notice:

Additional Assets: HERE

