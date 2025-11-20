KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME Fan-Favorite Hikari Shinomiya Makes Her Highly Anticipated Debut as the First ★5 Wind Attacker!

Enjoy the Time-limited Special Event and Earn Up to 1,500 Dimension Crystals!

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME, co-produced by Akatsuki Games, TOHO, and Production I.G, is thrilled to announce the release of a new ★5 Character, [The Valkyrie] Hikari Shinomiya. In addition to her debut as a playable character, she'll be making an appearance in the Special Event [Time of Radiant Splendor] alongside young Isao Shinomiya! Plus, players can earn up to 1,500 Dimension Crystals from the event!

◆New ★5 Character [The Valkyrie] Hikari Shinomiya!

■ Pickup Character Trailer: Hikari Shinomiya [The Valkyrie]

https://youtu.be/Ng5vC7iL7fQ

© JAKDF 3rd Division © Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA © Akatsuki Games Inc./TOHO CO., LTD./Production I.G

Hikari Shinomiya joins KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME as the first ★5 Wind Attacker!

Hikari Shinomiya once served as Captain of the Japanese Defense Force's Second Division and was also a compatible user of Identified Kaiju Weapons - Numbers 4.

She is the mother of the current compatible user Kikoru Shinomiya, her beloved daughter she shares with Isao Shinomiya.

Armed with the exclusive Flight Ability among Numbers Weapons, she is a fearless, seasoned warrior who boasts an unparalleled number of takedowns among all captains recorded in history. You can now experience that tremendous strength come to life in the game.

Before activating her Ultimate, she gains Acceleration, which increases her damage and speed.

Furthermore, after she activates her Combat Skill against a Core Exposed Kaiju, she gets SP +1. However, while in the Acceleration state, her Normal Attack, Combat Skill, and Follow-Up Skill cannot recover Ultimate Gauge. She excels as an attacker who balances high mobility and high damage output, leading her squad towards an upper hand in battle.

■ New ★5 Character

[The Valkyrie] Hikari Shinomiya (Optimal weapon type: Spear)

■ New ★5 Weapon

Lc-0039 (Spear)

*For more details, please check out the in-game announcement.

■ [The Valkyrie] Hikari Shinomiya Character Art

◆ Special Event [Time of Radiant Splendor] Now Available!

The Special Event [Time of Radiant Splendor] is now live for a limited time.

Players can enjoy original stories focusing on specific characters, exploring new sides of these characters and past episodes not depicted in the Main Story.

In this Special Event, you can earn:

A new Home background, also featured in the story

Up to 1,500 Dimensional Crystals

The event-limited ★4 Gauntlet weapon "Fs-Gaur 28"

...and other rewards!

*Dimensional Crystals can be obtained from quest clear rewards, mission rewards, and from the event item Exchange Shop.

*For more details, please check out the in-game announcement.

■ Introduction

Naoya Matsumoto's hit manga series, Kaiju No. 8, has been serialized on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+, and with over 19 million copies printed and distributed in Japan (including digital editions) across 16 published volumes. The anime Kaiju No. 8 has also garnered immense popularity not only in Japan but also worldwide, particularly in North America.

Following its global success, Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME—co-produced by the powerhouse team of Akatsuki Games, TOHO, and Production I.G—is now officially available on the App Store, Google Play, and Steam®.

■ About KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME

Title: Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME

Planning & Production: Akatsuki Games Inc., TOHO CO., LTD., Production I.G, Inc.

Development & Operation: Akatsuki Games Inc.

Publicity Cooperation: TOHO CO., LTD., Production I.G, Inc.

Distribution: Akatsuki Games Inc.

Available Platforms: App Store, Google Play Store, Steam®

Supported Languages: Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, French

Price: Free-to-play (with in-app purchases)

Copyright Notice:

© JAKDF 3rd Division © Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA © Akatsuki Games Inc./TOHO CO., LTD./Production I.G Official Game Website: https://kj8-thegame.com/en/

Official Game X: https://x.com/kj8_TheGame_EN

Official Game YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@kj8-TheGame-EN

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/kaiju-no-8-the-game/id6742088839

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.aktsk.games.kaiju_no8_the_game

Steam®: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3393070

■ About Anime Kaiju No. 8

Based on the popular manga series by Naoya Matsumoto, serialized on Shonen Jump+ (Shueisha) since 2020, the anime Kaiju No. 8 portrays intense battles between the Japan Defense Force, tasked with eliminating Kaiju, and the monstrous creatures that routinely threaten human lives. In Japan, the original manga has surpassed 19 million copies in circulation (including digital editions), with 16 volumes published to date (as of September 4, 2025).

The Anime Season 1, which aired from April to June 2024, quickly gained massive popularity, ranking No.1 on domestic daily rankings across major streaming platforms in Japan. A theatrical compilation of Season 1, including the side story Hoshina's Day Off, premiered in Japan on March 28, 2025. Subsequently, the Anime Season 2 aired from July to September, 2025, drawing enthusiastic reactions from fans worldwide.

■ Company Overview: Akatsuki Games Inc.

It is our mission to connect the emotions of people around the world by putting our beliefs and "why" into games. We challenge ourselves to create global hits as a world-class game company with the highest standards of development and operation in Japan.

In addition to the experience of operating games such as Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle (published by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.) and Romancing SaGa Re; Universe (published by SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD.), we are taking on the challenges of using high-end 3D graphics display and development on multiple devices. We will deliver the highest quality games for everyone around the world to enjoy.

Official Website: https://games.aktsk.jp/en/

Founded: December 2021

Representative: CEO Yuki Totsuka

Headquarters: 8F oak meguro, 2-13-30 Kamiosaki, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Business Activities: Game Development & Operations

To refer to or reuse any of our content or graphics, please include the copyright notice:

