KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME Main Story Chapter 5: Dimensional Identified Kaiju A Now Released!

★5 Mina Ashiro and Bakko Will Take on the Fight Together!

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME, co-produced by Akatsuki Games, TOHO, and Production I.G, is excited to announce that Main Story Chapter 5 "Dimensional Identified Kaiju A" is now available! Celebrate the chapter release with the New Chapter Event and a login bonus where players can get up to 10 Gacha Tickets! In addition, ★5 [Superb Combination] Mina Ashiro has made her debut in the game along with Bakko. Check out the pickup character trailer and dive into their character story!

© JAKDF 3rd Division © Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA © Akatsuki Games Inc./TOHO CO., LTD./Production I.G

◆ Main Story Chapter 5: Dimensional Identified Kaiju A Now Released!

From the Dimensional Gate emerges a grotesque and colossal kaiju, Dimensional Identified Kaiju A. The "Divided Entity" born from its fallen eyeball wreaks havoc across the streets of London, attacking Kafka and his comrades. As the squad struggles to withstand the overwhelming threat, Mina and Bakko rush to their aid.

Meanwhile, a new dimensional kaiju surfaces in Japan, facing off against the Defense Force's strongest warrior. As Sagan grapples with the shadows of her past and her comrades fight desperately on the front lines, the ultimate battle between humanity and the dimensional kaiju nears its climactic conclusion.

■ New Chapter Event Has Begun!

The New Chapter Event to celebrate the release of Main Story Chapter 5 is now available!

Progress through Main Story Chapter 5 and challenge the Score Battles to earn rewards up to Dimensional Crystal x1500.

■ Main Story Chapter 5 Release Celebration Login Bonus

Log in during the period to get up to 10 Pickup Gacha Tickets.

*For more details, please check out the in-game announcement.

◆ New ★5 Character [Superb Combination] Mina Ashiro

■ Pickup Character Trailer: Mina Ashiro [Superb Combination]

https://youtu.be/rtzUW5fLIf8

★5 [Superb Combination] Mina Ashiro joins the battle in this update!

She is an attacker who can summon Bakko at the start of battle to fight alongside her. When activating her Ultimate, she enters the "Combined Forces" mode, allowing her to unleash an extra attack immediately after Bakko's action.

■ New ★5 Character

[Superb Combination] Mina Ashiro (Optimal weapon type: Cannon)

■ New ★5 Weapon

T-Dionysus (Cannon)

■ [Superb Combination] Mina Ashiro Character Art

■ Character Story: Enveloped in White Warmth is Now Available!

During a mission on the battlefield, Mina Ashiro took position at her sniper point, ready to fire—until something unexpected caught her eye: a wounded kitten crouched at her feet.

From the chaotic battlefield to a glimpse of a peaceful life, this is the heartwarming story of Mina and Bakko.

■ Introduction

Naoya Matsumoto's hit manga series, Kaiju No. 8, has been serialized on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+, and with over 19 million copies printed and distributed in Japan (including digital editions) across 16 published volumes. The anime Kaiju No. 8 has also garnered immense popularity not only in Japan but also worldwide, particularly in North America.

Following its global success, Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME—co-produced by the powerhouse team of Akatsuki Games, TOHO, and Production I.G—is now officially available on the App Store and Google Play, and Steam®.

■ About KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME

Title: Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME

Planning & Production: Akatsuki Games Inc., TOHO CO., LTD., Production I.G, Inc.

Development & Operation: Akatsuki Games Inc.

Publicity Cooperation: TOHO CO., LTD., Production I.G, Inc.

Distribution: Akatsuki Games Inc.

Available Platforms: App Store, Google Play Store, Steam®

Supported Languages: Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, French

Price: Free-to-play (with in-app purchases)

Copyright Notice:

© JAKDF 3rd Division © Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA

© Akatsuki Games Inc./TOHO CO., LTD./Production I.G

Official Game Website: https://kj8-thegame.com/en/

Official Game X: https://x.com/kj8_TheGame_EN

Official Game YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@kj8-TheGame-EN

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/kaiju-no-8-the-game/id6742088839

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.aktsk.games.kaiju_no8_the_game

Steam®: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3393070

■ About Anime Kaiju No. 8

Based on the popular manga series by Naoya Matsumoto, serialized on Shonen Jump+ (Shueisha) since 2020, the anime Kaiju No. 8 portrays intense battles between the Japan Defense Force, tasked with eliminating Kaiju, and the monstrous creatures that routinely threaten human lives. In Japan, the original manga has surpassed 19 million copies in circulation (including digital editions), with 16 volumes published to date (as of September 4, 2025).

The Anime Season 1, which aired from April to June 2024, quickly gained massive popularity, ranking No.1 on domestic daily rankings across major streaming platforms in Japan. A theatrical compilation of Season 1, including the side story Hoshina's Day Off, premiered in Japan on March 28, 2025. Subsequently, the Anime Season 2 aired from July to September, 2025, drawing enthusiastic reactions from fans worldwide.

■ Company Overview: Akatsuki Games Inc.

It is our mission to connect the emotions of people around the world by putting our beliefs and "why" into games. We challenge ourselves to create global hits as a world-class game company with the highest standards of development and operation in Japan.

In addition to the experience of operating games such as Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle (published by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.) and Romancing SaGa Re; Universe (published by SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD.), we are taking on the challenges of using high-end 3D graphics display and development on multiple devices. We will deliver the highest quality games for everyone around the world to enjoy.

Official Website: https://games.aktsk.jp/en/

Founded: December 2021

Representative: CEO Yuki Totsuka

Headquarters: 8F oak meguro, 2-13-30 Kamiosaki, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Business Activities: Game Development & Operations

Please be sure to include the following copyright notice when publishing articles or images related to this release:

© JAKDF 3rd Division © Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA

© Akatsuki Games Inc./TOHO CO., LTD./Production I.G

Additional Assets: HERE

SOURCE Akatsuki Games Inc.