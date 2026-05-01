KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME: Main Story Chapter 11 "Wanderfalke" Now Live! Zoee Wanderfalke, CLOZER's Strongest But Uncontrollable Combatant, Debuts Alongside 1,500 Dimensional Crystal Rewards in New Chapter Event!

LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME, co-produced by Akatsuki Games, TOHO, and Production I.G, today launched Main Story Chapter 11: "Wanderfalke." The update debuts CLOZER's most powerful yet volatile unit, ★5 [The Weapon Unsealed] Zoee Wanderfalke, alongside the new "Unlock Potential" system—a major enhancement feature for eligible characters to transcend current limits. To celebrate the update, players can earn up to 1,500 Dimensional Crystals through new gameplay challenges.

◆ Main Story Chapter 11: Wanderfalke

© JAKDF 3rd Division © Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA © Akatsuki Games Inc./TOHO CO., LTD./Production I.G

Main Story Chapter 11: Wanderfalke is now available!

As the threat of Dimensional Kaiju looms, CLOZER's greatest combatant—Zoee Wanderfalke—is finally deployed for live combat. However, she harbors a dangerous instability: in the presence of formidable foes, she is consumed by a frenzied excitement and spirals out of control, lashing out even at her own allies.

The only key to reining her in lies in "Synchro," a mental synchronization process performed by Akari Minase, who has shown a high aptitude for a specialized support drone. To reach out and connect with Zoee's lonely heart, Minase dives headfirst into this perilous mission.

◆ New Chapter Event

Celebrate the release of Main Story Chapter 11 with an exciting New Chapter Event!

Progress through Main Story Chapter 11 and challenge the score battles to earn rewards up to 1,500 Dimensional Crystals.

*For more details, please refer to the in-game announcement.

◆ New ★5 Character [The Weapon Unsealed] Zoee Wanderfalke

★5 [The Weapon Unsealed] Zoee Wanderfalke joins the battle in this update!

A member of CLOZER. She fights by mounting a weapon known as the Ride-Frame. While she boasts enough power to be hailed as CLOZER's greatest combatant, her deployment in actual combat has been withheld until now. In the presence of formidable foes, she is consumed by a frenzied excitement and spirals out of control. Even as it scars her heart, she continues to fight.

■ New ★5 Character

[The Weapon Unsealed] Zoee Wanderfalke (Optimal weapon type: Ride-Frame)

■ New ★5 Weapon

RF-Mruwdnil (Ride-Frame)

■ Pickup Character Trailer: [The Weapon Unsealed] Zoee Wanderfalke

https://youtu.be/QhpGRXkmV4s

◆ New Feature: Unlock Potential!

Unlock Potential has been added! This new feature allows you to further enhance the skills and stats of certain characters.

The following characters are now eligible:

★5 [Hoshina-Style Sword-Slay Technique] Soshiro Hoshina

★5 [Off the Scale] Mina Ashiro

★5 [The Unbreakable Iron Wall] Isao Shinomiya

*For more details, please refer to the in-game announcement.

◆ Limited-Time: Great Value "Golden Week Support Packs" & Web-Exclusive Pack!

To celebrate Japan's Golden Week, great value packs are now available! In addition to three types of Support Packs, the "Web-Exclusive Golden Week Pack"—available only at the Web Store—has also arrived!

Web-Exclusive Golden Week Pack





Golden Week Support DX Pack





Golden Week Support SP Pack





Golden Week Support Pack

▼ Web Store

https://webstore.kj8-thegame.com/?language=en

*For more details, please refer to the in-game announcement.

■ About KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME

Title: Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME





Planning & Production: Akatsuki Games Inc., TOHO CO., LTD., Production I.G, Inc.





Development & Operation: Akatsuki Games Inc.





Publicity Cooperation: TOHO CO., LTD., Production I.G, Inc.





Distribution: Akatsuki Games Inc.





Available Platforms: App Store, Google Play Store, Steam®





Supported Languages: Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, French





Price: Free-to-play (with in-app purchases)





Copyright Notice:



© JAKDF 3rd Division © Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA



© Akatsuki Games Inc./TOHO CO., LTD./Production I.G





© JAKDF 3rd Division © Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA © Akatsuki Games Inc./TOHO CO., LTD./Production I.G Official Game Website: https://kj8-thegame.com/en/





Official Game X: https://x.com/kj8_TheGame_EN





Official Game YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@kj8-TheGame-EN





App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/kaiju-no-8-the-game/id6742088839





Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.aktsk.games.kaiju_no8_the_game





Steam®: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3393070

■ About Anime Kaiju No. 8

Based on the popular manga series by Naoya Matsumoto, serialized on Shonen Jump+ (Shueisha) since 2020, the anime Kaiju No. 8 portrays intense battles between the Japan Defense Force, tasked with eliminating Kaiju, and the monstrous creatures that routinely threaten human lives. In Japan, the original manga has surpassed 19 million copies in circulation (including digital editions), with 16 volumes published to date (as of September 4, 2025).

The Anime Season 1, which aired from April to June 2024, quickly gained massive popularity, ranking No. 1 on domestic daily rankings across major streaming platforms in Japan. Building on that momentum, a theatrical compilation of Season 1, including the side story Hoshina's Day Off, premiered in Japan on March 28, 2025. Subsequently, the Anime Season 2 aired from July to September 2025. Furthermore, the production of the Final Chapter and an original short animation, Narumi's Week at Work, has been officially announced, as the series continues to draw enthusiastic reactions from fans worldwide.

■ Company Overview: Akatsuki Games Inc.

It is our mission to connect the emotions of people around the world by putting our beliefs and "why" into games. We challenge ourselves to create global hits as a world-class game company with the highest standards of development and operation in Japan.

In addition to the experience of operating games such as Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle (published by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.) and Romancing SaGa Re; Universe (published by SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD.), we are taking on the challenges of using high-end 3D graphics display and development on multiple devices. We will deliver the highest quality games for everyone around the world to enjoy.

Official Website: https://games.aktsk.jp/en/





Founded: December 2021





Representative: CEO Yuki Totsuka





Headquarters: 8F oak meguro, 2-13-30 Kamiosaki, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan





Business Activities: Game Development & Operations

Please be sure to include the following copyright notice when publishing articles or images related to this release:

© JAKDF 3rd Division © Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA

© Akatsuki Games Inc./TOHO CO., LTD./Production I.G

Additional Assets: HERE

SOURCE Akatsuki Games Inc.